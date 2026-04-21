Alex Cooper's husband, Matt Kaplan, is facing allegations that he yelled at staff, cursed at employees, and threatened their careers at Unwell Network.

Bloomberg reported that Kaplan, who oversees day-to-day operations at the company, earned a reputation for frequently yelling at staff and warning some employees that he could make it harder for them to work in Hollywood again.

The report said those complaints were linked to staff turnover at Unwell, including the exits of the head of brand marketing, the head of the network, and the chief growth officer over the past year.

Threatening Staff Members' Careers

One reported incident involved the set of "Unwell Winter Games." Bloomberg said Kaplan berated staff there and threatened to prevent workers from ever working in Hollywood again if they made mistakes.

The report also said a longtime crew member broke down in tears during the confrontation, and that some staff later filed complaints and threatened to quit, TMZ reported.

Unwell has been trying to grow beyond "Call Her Daddy," adding podcasts, live events, and other media projects. But Bloomberg reported that some of those newer efforts have struggled, and that the company has faced internal strain as it expanded.

Alex Cooper's dispute with Alix Earle also drew attention in recent weeks after Earle's podcast was removed from Unwell, as per the New York Post. Cooper publicly accused Earle of fueling "fake drama" through reposts, likes, and comments, and urged her to say directly what she believed had happened. Earle's response was brief: she commented, "Okay on it!!" on Cooper's video.

That exchange became more visible because it followed the end of their business relationship and came after Cooper said she had "nothing to hide" about the split. Reporting said the fallout appeared tied to business disagreements, including creative control and the structure of Earle's show at Unwell.

Unwell has not given a detailed public response to the allegations against Kaplan. The latest claims put renewed attention on how the company is being run as Cooper and Kaplan continue to build the brand around her podcast success.