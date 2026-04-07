Howard Stern and his wife, Beth Stern, are facing a lawsuit from a former executive assistant who claims she was subjected to a hostile work environment while working for the couple.

According to court documents, Leslie Kuhn alleges she was wrongfully terminated in February 2026 after raising concerns about working conditions inside the Sterns' Southampton, New York mansion.

Kuhn claims her firing followed months of what she described as "immense pressures" tied to managing both the household and Beth Stern's large-scale animal rescue efforts, US Magazine reported.

Kuhn first joined SiriusXM in 2022 as an office manager for "The Howard Stern Show" before becoming Stern's executive assistant in early 2024. A few months later, she says she was asked to relocate and take on expanded responsibilities at the couple's residence, including overseeing staff, payroll, and daily operations.

In the lawsuit, Kuhn alleges that the work environment became increasingly difficult due to what she described as "irresponsible and untenable animal rescue and fostering operations" taking place in the home.

Beth Stern, a longtime advocate for animal welfare, is known for fostering cats and supporting rescue initiatives.

Howard Stern & wife Beth sued by ex-assistant over ‘a hostile work environment’ & ‘untenable animal rescue operations’ https://t.co/3gCopJ2P0f — Katy Forrester (@kforresternews) April 6, 2026

Read more: Howard Stern Show Staffers Reportedly Eyeing New Jobs as SiriusXM Future in Doubt

Leslie Kuhn Seeks to Void NDA in Case Against Sterns

According to PageSix, Kuhn claims her termination was tied to these concerns, stating that the household faced "massively disorganized and questionable business operations and accounting practices."

Despite this, she says she was previously promised a pay raise and bonus for 2026, making her dismissal unexpected.

The lawsuit also centers on a nondisclosure agreement (NDA) that Kuhn insists she never signed. According to the filing, her legal team argues the document was "fabricated" and should be considered invalid.

Kuhn alleges the agreement unfairly restricts her ability to speak about her experience while allowing the Sterns to comment freely.

"Such a contractual relationship would place Kuhn... at a distinct and unfair advantage," the complaint states, highlighting what she views as an imbalance of power between herself and her former employers.

Kuhn is now asking the court to declare the NDA unenforceable and to require the Sterns to cover her legal expenses. Representatives for the couple have not publicly responded to the claims.

The case has drawn attention due to Stern's high-profile career and recent contract extension with SiriusXM, reportedly securing his show on the platform through 2028.