Jennifer Lopez has blown fans away with her candid confession she'd have sex with a number of male stars from the cult classic movie, True Romance, which she's loved for years. The 56-year-old singer and actress made this confession during an appearance on "Films To Be Buried With', a podcast hosted by her "Office Romance" co-star Brett Goldstein.

According to Marca, Lopez spoke enthusiastically about the film's unique mix of romance and crime, praising the entire ensemble cast for their compelling performances. She singled out actors Christian Slater, Brad Pitt, Dennis Hopper, Christopher Walken, James Gandolfini, Gary Oldman, and Patricia Arquette, whom she described as a hooker with a heart of gold.

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"There are all these seedy characters in this movie... I would have had sex with any one of them, which says a lot about the dark side of me," Lopez said. She lauded their acting as top-notch and recalled iconic scenes such as those between Dennis Hopper and Christopher Walken.

Apart from discussing some movies she adored and why, Lopez shared more about herself, specifically regarding her feelings after her divorce in 2024 from Ben Affleck. As per the report by International Business Times, the actress spoke about a specific Brazilian movie which she watched along with her dad in a difficult phase of her life – the year 2024.

Lopez got very emotional during one such evening in late 2024, where she was watching a Brazilian biopic called "I'm Still Here". In fact, her father had consoled her in one sentence: "I love you. I always loved you," when she cried due to her divorce.

This helped her accept a new beginning in life and think differently about her relationships, according to the article. Moreover, she recalled that even before the divorce, in the mid-1990s, her sudden rise to fame after "Selena" was quite traumatic. She said that she used to talk to other actors when she met some fans.

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