Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds turned a simple New York City date night into a playful display of affection that quickly caught attention from fans and photographers.

The "Gossip Girl" actress, 38, and "Deadpool & Wolverine" star, 49, were seen enjoying a relaxed evening walk after dinner when their affectionate behavior stood out.

At one point, Lively jumped onto Reynolds' back for a piggyback ride down the sidewalk, laughing as he carried her through the city streets, People reported. The moment added a lighthearted touch to their night and showed the couple's easy chemistry.

Earlier in the same outing, the pair were also spotted stopping to take selfies with fans, smiling as they paused their walk to pose for photos. The casual interactions added to the warm, approachable vibe of their evening in the city.

Blake Lively jumps on Ryan Reynolds' back, grabs his butt in playful date night PDA https://t.co/5fn4V91hMl pic.twitter.com/ocGLKryNGq — California Post (@californiapost) June 11, 2026

Blake Lively Grabs Ryan Reynolds' Butt

According to PageSix, one of the most talked-about moments of the night came when Lively playfully grabbed Reynolds' butt as they stepped out before dinner. Reynolds smiled at the camera during the cheeky PDA moment, making it clear he was amused rather than surprised. The playful gesture quickly became one of the standout details from their date night.

The couple has been frequently seen in New York City, where they own a home in Tribeca and often spend time between work and family life. Their latest outing comes after a busy stretch involving public attention around Lively's legal matters tied to "It Ends With Us," which were recently settled.

Reynolds publicly supported his wife during that time, calling her "fearless" and praising her strength.

"I appreciate this mother beyond measure," Reynolds said in a recent tribute, describing Lively as "kind" and "fearless" and expressing pride in her character both as a partner and mother.

Lively and Reynolds, who married in 2012, share four children: James, Inez, Betty, and Olin. Their relationship began after meeting on the set of "Green Lantern" in 2010.