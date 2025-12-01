Megan Thee Stallion has won her defamation civil lawsuit against Milagro Gramz, a YouTuber and blogger, following a jury's decision on December 1, 2025.

The jury found Gramz liable for defaming the rapper and intentionally causing emotional distress by promoting a deepfake pornographic video of Megan. The legal battle involved a panel of nine jurors who delivered their verdict after two days of deliberation.

The lawsuit, originally filed by Megan Thee Stallion in October 2024 under her legal name Megan Pete, accused Milagro Gramz, whose real name is Milagro Elizabeth Cooper, of acting as a paid mouthpiece for Tory Lanez. The latter was convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan in 2020.

The suit detailed how Gramz spread false and harmful narratives, including an altered sexual depiction of Megan via the manipulated deepfake video, intended to damage Megan's reputation and question the legitimacy of her claims in the Lanez shooting case, according to Rolling Stone. Megan's legal team described this as a deliberate, coordinated campaign of harassment and defamation by Gramz and Lanez.

During the trial in Miami federal court, Megan testified about the emotional toll the harassment caused, saying she required therapy due to Gramz's actions. Evidence showed Gramz encouraged her followers to view and share the altered video on social media, which violated Florida law against revenge porn and the use of AI deepfakes.

Gramz was also ordered to pay Megan's legal fees totaling $5,000 for efforts to obtain Gramz's private messages, which Gramz had resisted providing, Black Enterprise reported. The judge rejected Gramz's attempts to dismiss the lawsuit, finding the blogger's actions represented an intentional campaign, not protected journalism.

This case highlights growing concerns over deepfake abuse and online harassment targeting public figures. Megan's victory sets a legal precedent that holds content creators accountable for spreading defamatory and digitally altered content that inflicts emotional harm. The court also issued a gag order preventing Gramz from publicly commenting on Megan, reinforcing protections against further harassment.

In addition to damages for defamation and emotional distress, the ruling underscores the seriousness of digital misconduct and the importance of safeguarding personal and reputational rights in the age of social media manipulation, as per Rap-Up.