Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott came together in a rare family moment on Thursday, June 11, to celebrate a big milestone in their daughter's life—her high school graduation.

The former couple reunited in Agoura Hills, California, to watch their eldest child, Stella, 18, proudly receive her diploma.

Despite their split, Spelling, 53, and McDermott, 59, appeared side by side during the emotional day, showing support as parents first and foremost. Photos from the event showed the two posing with Stella in the warm California sun, smiling together for what became a meaningful family memory.

Spelling and McDermott, who married in May 2006, also share four other children: Liam, 19, Hattie, 14, Finn, 13, and Beau, 9.

According to People, even after their separation in June 2023 and finalized divorce settlement in November 2025, both have continued to prioritize their children and maintain a working co-parenting relationship.

A source close to the family noted that the graduation day was focused on Stella, who stood at the center of attention as her parents quietly supported her achievement. The moment marked a peaceful pause in what has been a very public and emotional few years for the family.

Tori Spelling and ex-husband Dean McDermott reunite for daughter's graduation. pic.twitter.com/b44R3GVPAa — TMZ (@TMZ) June 11, 2026

Tori Spelling Focuses on Family

Spelling has recently spoken about rebuilding her life after the end of her marriage, saying she is focused on her children and personal growth rather than dating.

"I am not thinking about dating. I am in my power era and I'm rebuilding and reinventing and taking it to the next level," she previously shared.

Alongside the graduation celebration, Spelling has also been dealing with the aftermath of a frightening experience earlier this year.

In April, she revealed that she and four of her children were involved in a serious car crash in Temecula, California. In a video message, she expressed gratitude that everyone survived and said the situation could have been much worse.

"I'm just really grateful that in a split second, guardian angels were definitely with us that day," she said, reflecting on how quickly the accident unfolded and thanking first responders for their help, ENews reported.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum described the incident as overwhelming but emphasized how thankful she was for her children's safety. She also mentioned that another vehicle was reportedly speeding at the time of the crash, though no arrests were made and the investigation remains ongoing.