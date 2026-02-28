A resurfaced photo of Sasha and Malia Obama is once again making waves online, prompting social media users to do a double-take and sparking widespread commentary about their resemblance to their famous parents.

The image, originally taken in 2022, shows the daughters of former President Barack Obama strolling in Los Angeles. Malia is dressed in yoga pants and a Nike sports top, while Sasha wears a T-shirt and short shorts. After the snapshot began circulating again on Threads, many users fixated on Sasha's striking similarity to her mother, former First Lady Michelle Obama.

According to Atlanta Black Star, the viral image triggered a flurry of reactions, with some fans momentarily mistaking Sasha for Michelle.

One social media user remarked , "Sasha looks exactly like Michelle Obama, here." Another added, "Malia looks a lot like her father former President Barack Obama, while Sasha looks a lot like her momma Former First Lady Michelle Obama."

As the viral photo gained traction, others admitted their initial confusion. One commenter wrote, "Tell me why I thought that was Michelle in some booty shorts? Yeah she starting to snatch her mom's whole essence LOL."

Additional remarks focused on Sasha's appearance. One person wrote, "Sasha thicker than a Snicker!" while another said, "Yaaaas!!! She looks GOODT. Both do."

The renewed attention also revived memories of a 2018 beach photo of Michelle Obama in Miami, where she wore an all-white bikini paired with distressed denim shorts. The former first lady drew praise at the time for her physique, fueling comparisons between mother and daughter.

Beyond the commentary about looks, the viral moment has also reminded many observers just how much the Obama daughters have grown. Sasha turned 24 last June, and Michelle marked the occasion on Instagram with a family photo and a heartfelt caption.

She wrote, "Happy birthday to my sweet girl, Sasha! Can't believe how quickly time has flown. I'm so proud of the woman you've become. Love you always!"

Michelle has previously spoken candidly about raising her daughters in the public eye. Reflecting on their teenage years, she said, "They had to drive, and they had to go to prom, and they were on teams, and they traveled to other schools, and they had to do college searches, and they went to parties, and they had drinks, and they tried out smoking, and they did all the things."

On her "IMO" podcast, she also described Sasha's personality, saying, "Sasha is like a cat." She continued, "She's like don't touch me, don't pet me. I'm not pleasing you. You come to me," per BET.

As the viral photo continues to circulate, the conversation underscores the enduring public fascination with the Obama family and the evolution of Sasha and Malia Obama into adulthood.