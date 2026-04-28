Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz have been spotted to be in an engagement, but there have been numerous allegations suggesting that their relationship may not even exist. News dated April 2026 indicates that whenever they hang out together, they end up sleeping in different beds.

The Grammy-winning singer and the actress were seen publicly displaying affection during the day in London, but an eyewitness reported a different scenario at night.

"During the day, Harry and Zoë looked completely wrapped up in each other—walking closely, holding hands and seeming very affectionate—but when the evening came, they ended up going their separate ways, which felt a bit unexpected given how close they'd appeared earlier," the eyewitness told Radar Online.

The source added it was what "struck people as unusual that after such a loved-up time together in Hampstead, Zoe returned to a hotel while Harry headed back home alone."

Despite this, Stylecaster reported of Styles' considerate behavior, "That said, he came across as incredibly considerate," making sure she "got back safely and then going out of his way to pick her up again the next day so they could spend more time together."

While some industry insiders defended their living arrangements as "practical" for people of their status, skepticism remains. One insider described the situation as "a classic showmance," stating, "It's astonishing Zoë is holed up in a hotel instead of Harry's mansion down the road, and it reeks of a fake relationship now."

Additional sources claim that Styles "is essentially feeling pressured into marrying" Kravitz. According to one source, "He does not want to totally give up the part boy lifestyle that's at his disposal."

Despite the surrounding rumors and controversy, Styles and Kravitz appear committed to spending time together amid demanding careers. Another source told the outlet, "Harry and Zoë make a real effort to be together whenever their schedules allow, even though both of them are juggling huge professional commitments."

The source further highlighted their mutual support: "There's a lot of mutual respect there—they genuinely champion each other's work and want to show up when it matters."

Regarding their efforts to maintain the relationship, it was revealed that Kravitz, director of "Blink Twice," plans to attend Styles' shows whenever she can fit it in, and he has deliberately built breaks into his tour so they're able to spend proper time together. It's a relationship they're both actively making space for, despite how busy their lives are.

The couple's engagement announcement has attracted significant attention on social media and entertainment news outlets.