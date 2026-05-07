Actor Jesse Williams, known for his role on "Grey's Anatomy", has reportedly married Spanish actress Alejandra Onieva after dating since 2025. The couple met while filming the series 'Hotel Costiera,' where their on-screen chemistry sparked a real-life romance.

According to TMZ, Williams and Onieva quietly tied the knot months ago in a private ceremony. Onieva is 33 and had not been previously married. Williams, 44, finalized his divorce six years ago from his ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee, with whom he shares two children.

Fans shared mixed reactions on social media, One supporter said, "Good for him. So hard to find love these days." Another user, seemingly unaware of Williams' recent relationships, wrote, "Dang what happen to my girl he was just with from hit the floor and IT? Dang." This comment referred to Williams' former relationship with "Hit the Floor" star Taylour Paige, who married designer Rivington Starchild in 2022 and had a child in 2025.

I remember the thinkpieces on here when Jesse Williams was being treated as the face of pro black until he left his ex wife LOL now he married again. pic.twitter.com/fTUblREFRT — J!G (@TheJigStillUp) May 5, 2026

Several fans speculated that Williams' ex-wife may have leaked news about his secret marriage amid ongoing legal disputes. One commented, "I bet the ex wife leaked the story." Another added, "Lordt his ex wife is at courthouse ready to drag him in court for the millionth time."

Williams and Drake-Lee were married in 2012 after five years of dating and share daughter Sadie (born 2013) and son Maceo (born 2015). Their divorce finalized in 2020 after a lengthy custody and financial battle. Drake-Lee retained ownership of their Los Angeles home, and both were ordered into shared custody and co-parenting classes.

The couple's custody arrangement has been contentious. In 2022, Williams accused Drake-Lee of violating terms that granted him four consecutive days monthly with the children during his Broadway run in New York. Drake-Lee retaliated by branding Williams a harasser and an emotional wreck, pointing to passport battles and erratic behaviour.

In May 2025, Williams got sole custody of the children's healthcare after he accused Drake-Lee of interfering with their daughter's dental care.

Per Atlanta Black Star, Drake-Lee challenged the ruling stating, "I assert that no facts, evidence, or substantiated findings of harm, danger or unfitness were presented to justify such a serious infringement on my parental rights. This decision was based solely on hearsay and lacks the procedural due process guaranteed under California law and the U.S. Constitution."

She also claimed the children were protected property under a private trust and questioned court authority regarding decisions about them.

Williams later alleged Drake-Lee had a significant other around the children but did not provide details about when or how long the relationship has lasted.