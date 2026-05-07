Critics derided First Lady Melania Trump after a video circulated of her stumbling over lines while introducing President Donald Trump at a White House tribute to military mothers on May 6.

A spokesperson for the White House said the first lady completed her introduction and the event proceeded as planned.

Per Radar Online, observers noted the first lady paused and smiled after saying the word "caring," then continued her remarks describing the president as someone who constantly remembers each and every American soldier is someone's child.

Social media users reacted quickly as one commenter wrote, "She has been here for 28 years and speaks like someone who has been learning English for a week. Usually, I wouldn't care, but b---- you have been the FLOTUS for almost 6 years now; get some English lessons."

Another user posted, "I'm told she speaks 8 languages. Obviously, English ain't one of them."

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A third critic asked, "Can someone please repeat what she said IN ENGLISH?" while another declared, "She's ridiculous, man! She's an embarrassment to this country on the world stage!"

One commenter added, "Can't read and lying is a crazy combination from a First Lady."

Journalists and commentators shared clips of the introduction widely, X user Aaron Rupar captioned his post, "Melania Trump is having some difficulty reading," referring to her stumble on the line, "A mother is awestruck when she welcomes her child into the world."

Melania Trump is having some difficulty reading pic.twitter.com/Bo235EcFpR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 6, 2026

The first lady's communications camp pushed back over past coverage. Her then-Director of Communications, Stephanie Grisham, criticized a television panel's reaction to Melania's earlier written response to a New York Times op-ed. Grisham said, "If by 'destroy' you mean being disrespectful [and] hypocritical while mocking someone's accent, then the 'ladies' of [The View] succeeded," per AOL.

A representative for the Trumps did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the latest online posts.

Melania Trump, who moved to the United States from Slovenia in 1996 to pursue modeling, has been the subject of accent mockery since her husband's first term. Media coverage of her speech patterns and public appearances has periodically reignited debate over how first ladies are treated and critiqued in the public sphere.

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