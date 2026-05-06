Former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal, 54, has quietly confirmed rumors surrounding the recent arrival of a seventh child, sparking widespread discussion on social media about his growing family.

According to a report from Atlanta Black Star, the speculation intensified after photos surfaced from a December 2025 birthday party showing O'Neal with a mystery woman, Instagram user Kay Yours Truly, and a one-year-old girl dressed in a pink tutu. The images, initially shared within a close friends group and later leaked, tagged both Kay and Shaq as the baby's parents, though the account remains private.

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Fans quickly noticed the resemblance between the young girl and O'Neal's other children. "His other kids posted this baby before and I knew she had to be his child because she looks just like her siblings," one observer commented.

O'Neal appeared to address the rumors with a cryptic Instagram Story post featuring a meme that read, "My daughter, My Daughter, The one I thank God for every single day, per Asatu News."

Further photos showed Kay sitting on O'Neal's lap wearing a strappy dress, and fans noted a tattoo of an infinity symbol and the O'Neal name on her rib cage. Both were seen wearing large diamond rings on their left ring fingers, though no official announcement has been made regarding an engagement or marriage.

Despite the speculation, O'Neal has remained focused on his family and community efforts. Social media followers praised him for his dedication to his children and his positive impact in metro Atlanta.

Shaquille O'Neal shares six children with his ex-wife Shaunie Henderson and other partners. With Shaunie, he has four biological children: sons Shareef and Shaqir, and daughters Me'arah and Amirah.

He also adopted Shaunie's son Myles from a previous relationship and is father to eldest daughter Taahirah from another relationship. O'Neal and Shaunie divorced in 2010 after eight years of marriage.

The youngest daughter from his marriage, Me'arah, recently played two seasons with the University of Florida women's basketball team and is seeking to transfer to a new program ahead of her junior year.

Shaunie Henderson remarried prominent Pastor Keion Henderson in 2022.

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