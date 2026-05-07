Tom Schwartz is opening up about where his friendship with Tom Sandoval stands after years of public drama, business stress and personal setbacks.

During a recent appearance on The Viall Files, Schwartz admitted the pair took a "long break" from each other following the fallout tied to the "Scandoval" controversy and problems surrounding their shared restaurant business.

"I'm completely starting my life over," Schwartz said while discussing major changes in his personal and professional life, US Magazine reported.

The 43-year-old reality star explained that both TomTom and Schwartz & Sandy's are now up for sale, marking the end of a chapter he once hoped would turn him into a successful restaurateur similar to Lisa Vanderpump.

Despite the distance between the longtime friends, Schwartz revealed that he recently had a positive conversation with Sandoval. "I talked to him for like an hour," he said. "He sounded so good and optimistic."

When podcast host Nick Viall asked whether tension had grown between the two men, Schwartz answered honestly. "Yes," he said. "We took a long break from each other. I mean, S&S, that almost destroyed our friendship."

Tom Schwartz opened up about where he stands with Tom Sandoval. https://t.co/vUBqqVuJEZ — Us Weekly (@usweekly) May 6, 2026

Tom Schwartz Opens Up About Friendship Rift

The friendship strain came after Sandoval's highly publicized affair with former Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss while he was still dating Ariana Madix.

The scandal triggered backlash against Schwartz & Sandy's and placed pressure on Schwartz during an already difficult time in his life.

Schwartz previously said the controversy became "a radioactive cherry on top" of a painful year that also included his divorce from Katie Maloney and health struggles involving his brother.

Even with those challenges, Schwartz said he no longer holds resentment toward Sandoval. "It's water under the bridge now," he explained.

He also shared support for Sandoval's recent projects, including reality television appearances and performances with his band, Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras. Schwartz said Sandoval has been fully focused on work and is giving "1000% every day."

The reality star also offered a hopeful prediction about Sandoval's relationship with girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson.

Speaking recently on Watch What Happens Live, Schwartz said he now believes the couple is "going the distance" and even hinted that wedding bells could be in their future, according to Yahoo.

Meanwhile, Schwartz appears happy in his own relationship with Kiana Carroll. Calling the romance "love," he said the relationship has grown stronger over the last several months.