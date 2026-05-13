David Comstock, better known to fans as Daddy Dave from the racing series Street Outlaws, has been charged in New York after police said a GPS tracking device was discovered on a vehicle.

The 53-year-old reality TV racer was booked into the Steuben County Jail early Wednesday morning on alleged misdemeanor stalking and misdemeanor criminal tampering charges, according to officials in upstate New York.

Police said the investigation began Tuesday evening after an alleged victim contacted officers and reported that someone had tampered with a vehicle.

Bath Village Police Chief Donald Lewis told media outlets that the person later reviewed footage from a Ring security camera and claimed it showed Comstock placing a GPS tracking device on the vehicle, PageSix reported.

Investigators then spoke with Comstock, who reportedly contacted the police department himself and cooperated with detectives during the investigation. Officers later searched the vehicle and said they found a GPS device attached to it.

Authorities arrested Comstock early Wednesday. He was later released following his arraignment. A judge also issued a restraining order directing him to stay away from the alleged victim while the case moves forward.

‘Street Outlaws’ star charged with stalking in New York https://t.co/O7BceJyRz7 pic.twitter.com/SyTFBNfV1X — Page Six (@PageSix) May 13, 2026

Daddy Dave Faces Misdemeanor Stalking

Police have not shared a possible motive behind the alleged incident. Comstock has not publicly commented on the charges. Reports said requests for comment sent to the TV personality were not immediately answered.

The criminal tampering charge is tied to allegations involving interference with another person's property. The stalking charge remains a misdemeanor case at this time.

According to Daily Mail, Comstock became widely known after joining "Street Outlaws" when the Discovery Channel series launched in 2013. The show followed street racers in Oklahoma City and quickly gained a loyal fan base for its high-speed races and strong personalities.

Over the years, Daddy Dave built a reputation as one of the program's toughest racers. Fans also followed his personal racing projects, crashes, and comeback stories on the show.

Even after the original series slowed down, he continued posting racing content online through social media and YouTube.

Away from television, Comstock has long been active in the Oklahoma racing scene. He reportedly started driving at age 16 and later opened his own auto repair business in Edmond, Oklahoma.