Hayden Panettiere's former boyfriend Brian Hickerson is speaking publicly about their troubled relationship ahead of the release of her memoir, saying the book may serve as a powerful lesson for people accused of abuse.

In interviews released before the launch of Panettiere's memoir, "This Is Me: A Reckoning," Hickerson admitted it was difficult reading about his past behavior but said he believes those stories are important for others to see.

"I got arrested for abusing her," Hickerson said during an interview with TMZ. "I wouldn't blame her friends for being pissed off at me."

Panettiere and Hickerson were first linked in 2018. Their relationship later became the center of several domestic violence cases. In 2019, Hickerson was arrested after an alleged incident involving the actress. Another arrest followed in 2020 after a separate altercation. He later pleaded no contest to felony charges, served jail time, received probation, and was ordered to stay away from Panettiere under a five-year restraining order.

Hickerson openly discussed one incident described in the memoir that he had reportedly hoped would not appear in the book. According to him, the passage details a drunken moment when he threatened Panettiere with a phone.

"There's a story where I was drunk," he recalled. "I said, 'I'll give you 10 seconds to run as fast as you can before I throw it at you.'"

Hayden Panettiere's ex Brian Hickerson tells @CharlieNeff that reading about his abusive relationship in her upcoming memoir was brutal, but to this day, he still misses her. pic.twitter.com/e2EfdtBKNO — TMZ (@TMZ) May 12, 2026

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Hayden Panettiere's Ex Admits 'I Did It'

Even though the memory was painful, Hickerson admitted the story deserved to be told.

"Who wants to read something about themselves like that?" he said. "But you gotta be vulnerable and I did it."

The memoir, set for release on May 19, focuses on Panettiere's personal struggles, including domestic abuse, addiction, and life in the spotlight. Hickerson surprisingly praised the book and encouraged people to read the sections discussing domestic violence.

"I think everyone should read it," he said, adding that stories like Panettiere's may help others recognize abusive behavior earlier in life, US Magazine reported.

Hickerson also reflected on how little education he received about domestic violence while growing up. He suggested that learning about healthy relationships earlier may have changed his own actions.

"My biggest thing about domestic violence is I don't think it is taught early enough in life," he explained. "Maybe if I did at an early age, maybe I wouldn't have done what I did."

Despite their painful history, Hickerson said he and Panettiere now share "mutual respect." He added that he has been attending therapy and Alcoholics Anonymous meetings while continuing to work on himself.