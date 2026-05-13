Meghan Markle's latest promotional video for her brand, As Ever, has come under fire for its glossy style and numerous costume changes, with many viewers on social media wondering what the video is about and what the purpose is.

A report obtained by Radar Online, the 44-year-old former actress and royal was seen in multiple outfits, including a white evening gown from the 2024 ESPYS, a pale blue sweater set, and casual jeans and blouse combinations.

In the footage, Markle is shown gazing out of windows, picking flowers, and posing theatrically, leading critics to say the video resembled more of an audition reel than a straightforward product campaign.

"Is she trying to sell jam or herself?" one user asked on X (formerly Twitter). Others derided the new promotional effort as cringe and questioned Markle's acting skills, with some accusing her of adopting a try-hard image.

The video coincides with a soft relaunch of As Ever after Netflix ended its financial partnership with Markle, returning leftover inventory to her. The brand began as a fruit preserve line inspired by fruit from Markle's garden and has since expanded into curated collections.

Read more: Meghan Markle's Steamy 'Suits' Role Reportedly Had Royals Seriously Worried Before Wedding with Prince Harry

As per MSN, Markle's Instagram post introducing the video read, "Welcome to the world of As Ever. What began with fruit from Meghan's garden, simmered into preserves in her home kitchen, has inspired our curated collections to bring surprise and delight to your everyday."

Speculation also arose about Markle's future business plans after a t-shirt measurement guide was briefly posted on As Ever's website on the same day as the video release, but was quickly removed. In 2025, Markle stated she was interested in exploring fashion as a possible new venture.

So far, there has been no public comment from Markle or her team addressing the backlash or clarifying the video's creative direction. Prince Harry's reaction to the promo has also not been publicly disclosed.

Read more: Meghan Markle Faces Backlash for Creepy Video Hiding Kids' Faces Behind Flowers' 'Weird and Disturbing'