Prince William, the Prince of Wales, reportedly believes the marriage of his brother, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle is unlikely to last.

Radar Online reported that as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex approach their eighth wedding anniversary on May 19, insiders say William, 43, privately doubts the long-term future of the couple's relationship. The source claims the future king holds Meghan Markle largely responsible for the ongoing royal family rift.

Harry, 41, and Markle, 44, were married at St George's Chapel in 2018 but stepped back from royal duties less than two years later, relocating to the United States. Their departure sparked a prolonged feud with the monarchy, featuring public interviews, a Netflix docuseries, and Harry's memoir "Spare".

A source close to William said the prince no longer believes reconciliation with Harry is possible as long as Markle remains central to his brother's life. "There's a public perception that William has completely turned against Harry and wants nothing more to do with him, but people close to the situation insist that isn't really the case," the insider said.

"Deep down, William still sees Harry as his little brother and someone he once had an incredibly close bond with. The real resentment, in his mind, is directed toward Meghan because he believes the family dynamic dramatically changed after she entered the picture."

As per Reality Tea, William feels Markle fundamentally altered Harry's relationship with the monarchy and those closest to him. "He thinks she encouraged the anger, the distance, and ultimately the decision to publicly air private grievances in a way the family never could have anticipated."

William Reportedly Steps Back as Royal Tensions With Harry and Meghan Deepen

"If William believed he could still reach Harry without outside influence or distrust getting in the way, he probably would try," the insider said. "But at this point, he feels the damage is too serious, so he's taken the attitude that all he can really do is step back and wait to see how things unfold. Essentially, he has issued a pretty brutal prediction that Harry and Meghan's marriage has no hope of lasting."

Other insiders suggest William is also upset by what he sees as a dramatic shift in Harry's personality and attitude toward royal life after meeting Markle.

In earlier years, there was optimism among palace circles that the younger generation of royals could modernize the monarchy together. William and his wife, Catherine, made efforts to integrate Meghan into the family and present a united front.

However, tensions grew as it became clear that Harry and Meghan were uncomfortable with many royal rules and traditions. It is believed that William had some difficulty with modifying the traditional practices, whereas Harry and Meghan preferred another way to perform their royal duties. Consequently, a considerable amount of tension emerged among them.

Relations between the two brothers became even more strained following the departure of Harry and Meghan from Britain and their criticism of the royal life on multiple occasions. In particular, William was offended on a personal level by his brother's beating him in "Spare" over the disagreements about Markle.

Family feuds are an inconvenient time for the British crown.