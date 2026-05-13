Jennifer Lopez is opening up about the surprising bond she formed with Brett Goldstein while filming their upcoming Netflix romantic comedy Office Romance.

Speaking at the Netflix Upfront event in New York City on Wednesday, Lopez shared that she and Goldstein connected almost immediately while working on the film.

"We had great chemistry to begin with," Lopez said. "It just grew as we did the film together." The actress and singer admitted she expected Goldstein to act more like his tough-talking "Ted Lasso" character Roy Kent. Instead, she discovered someone much softer and more charming off-screen.

"I expected more of a rough guy, but you get this kind, gentle but also very smart person that is so charming," Lopez explained. "That was a surprise, I think."

Lopez also revealed she had already been a fan of Goldstein before they met in person. According to People, she praised his performance in the hit Apple TV+ comedy series and said Roy Kent remains one of her favorite television characters.

"I thought he was going to be more like the character, but he was so soft-spoken and sweet and totally different," she said.

Jennifer Lopez talking about her chemistry with Brett Goldstein 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/7swq2jCiJv — Re_jlo (@re_jlo) May 13, 2026

Brett Goldstein Says J.Lo Inspired Office Romance Script

The pair appeared relaxed and close while posing together on the red carpet at the event. Lopez wore a blush pink dress, while Goldstein chose a light gray blazer with white trousers, PageSix reported.

Fans quickly noticed the playful chemistry between the two stars as they smiled and leaned close during photos.

Director Ol Parker said their connection was obvious long before filming began. He recalled meeting Lopez and Goldstein for lunch ahead of production and immediately feeling confident about the movie.

"We just laughed all the way through the lunch," Parker said. "I was like, 'Oh, this is gonna go great.'"

Goldstein, who co-wrote the movie with Joe Kelly, shared that Lopez was always the first choice for the lead role. According to him, writing a romantic comedy became much easier once they imagined Lopez playing the character Jackie Cruz.

"We started asking ourselves who the best rom-com star is, and without hesitation, we both said J.Lo," Goldstein explained. "She's the best at this stuff."

In "Office Romance," Lopez stars as Jackie Cruz, a powerful CEO who falls for a new employee played by Goldstein. The movie follows their secret relationship as they risk their careers to be together.

The film also stars Betty Gilpin, Tony Hale, Amy Sedaris, Edward James Olmos, and Bradley Whitford.