Matthew Perry's stepmother has shared a powerful and emotional message in court as sentencing approached for Jasveen Sangha, who pleaded guilty in connection with the actor's death.

In a victim impact statement, Debbie Perry described the deep pain her family continues to feel after losing the beloved "Friends" star in October 2023.

"The pain you've caused to hundreds, maybe thousands, is irreversible. There is no joy to be found, no light in the window," she wrote. "They won't be back. That thought comes through our day every day." Her statement, filed before sentencing, asked the court to impose the maximum penalty.

According to the NYPost, Debbie, who is married to Perry's father, John Bennett Perry, said she hopes the sentence will ensure Sangha "won't be able to hurt other families like ours."

Perry died at age 54 from the acute effects of ketamine, according to official findings. His death shocked fans around the world and led to a wide investigation into how the drug was obtained.

Sangha was among five people charged in the case and later admitted guilt to multiple counts, including distribution of ketamine resulting in death.

Matthew Perry's stepmother is speaking out ahead of today's sentencing of the "Ketamine Queen" ... urging the court to give her the maximum prison term.



Read more: https://t.co/VtyyrSvz1t pic.twitter.com/2QOZcYkLd6 — TMZ (@TMZ) April 8, 2026

Matthew Perry's Family Speaks Out

In her letter, Debbie did not hold back. "You caused this," she wrote, directly addressing Sangha. "You, who has talent for business, enough to make money, chose the one way that hurts people. How sad for you... We miss him." Her words reflected both grief and frustration, offering a glimpse into the family's daily struggle.

Sangha's legal team has said she is taking responsibility. Her attorney, Mark Geragos, previously stated, "She's taking responsibility for her actions." Before pleading guilty, Sangha had denied any link to Perry's death.

The case has also drawn comments from other family members. Journalist Keith Morrison, Perry's stepfather, has spoken openly about grief, saying it does not fade with time. He described the loss as something that stays "every day" and continues to affect the family in new ways, US Magazine reported.

Authorities confirmed that Perry was found unresponsive at his home, and his death was later ruled an accident linked to ketamine use, with other health factors contributing.