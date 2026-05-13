Tennis legends Serena and Venus Williams shared laughs and lighthearted moments at "The Roast for Kevin Hart" premiere in Los Angeles, where the sisters playfully teased each other over a fashion mishap — but Serena's joke quickly backfired.

Atlanta Black Star reported that in a behind-the-scenes video shared by Serena, she filmed Venus' outfit before the event, catching a glimpse of a white tank top paired with white sweatpants, where Venus' thong was visible on the sides.

"I should be roasting Venus," Serena joked, prompting Venus to tell her to "Shut up."

The sisters' final looks were striking as Venus donned a pink Barbie-inspired dress with a bob haircut, while Serena wore an olive green, fitted long-sleeved dress that revealed her shoulders. Despite praise for Serena's glowing appearance, some fans focused on her midsection, sparking pregnancy speculation.

"Serena pregnant? Congratulations if that's the case," one fan wrote, while another questioned if the dress was flattering. Serena, who has two daughters, Olympian and Adira, with husband Alexis Ohanian, has not commented on the rumors.

Some social media users joked about Serena's physique and weight loss journey, noting her efforts with gym sessions and weight loss drugs following childbirth. Ohanian publicly supports his wife, sharing a heart emoji alongside her recent Met Gala photo and defending her against criticism.

During the event at the Kia Forum, Serena and Venus presented Kevin Hart with a G.R.O.A.T ring — standing for "Greatest Roast of All Time." Venus called it the most coveted ring given to the most honorable guest, while Serena humorously warned Hart that if he didn't want it, he could pawn it nearby.

Serena captioned an Instagram post about the event: "Venus and I teamed up like it was finals. Kevin never stood a chance," as per Yahoo! Entertainment.

"The Roast of Kevin Hart" is currently available on Netflix. Meanwhile, Serena continues to expand her business ventures with branding deals, her makeup line, and partnerships, including Lincoln Navigator and weight loss products.