Jennifer Lopez is drawing attention after the release of the first official image from her upcoming Netflix romantic comedy "Office Romance," where she appears closely paired with co-star Brett Goldstein in a scene that highlights their on-screen chemistry.

The image shows Lopez and Goldstein standing close together in character, with Lopez portraying a corporate executive who becomes involved in a workplace romance with a new employee. A Netflix promotional caption described the film's premise in a social media post.

"Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein star in OFFICE ROMANCE. A raunchy romantic comedy about a secret office romance and the trouble two workaholics get in when they start thinking with their hearts," the statement read. Lopez also expressed enthusiasm for the project when engaging with the announcement online, according to the Daily Mail.

A social media reaction from Lopez reflected her support for the upcoming release. She added three clapping emoji as she hit the like button.

The film follows Lopez's character, a high-powered CEO, navigating a romantic connection with a younger colleague, played by Goldstein, as the story blends humor with workplace tension.

Lopez discussed her character's personality in an interview about the role. "Jackie is a 'workaholic, incredibly controlled and not looking for distractions,'" Lopez said. She further reflected on how the role compares to her real-life experiences as a businesswoman.

The Bronx native added, "Perhaps elements helped, but in real life Jackie as a CEO and myself as a CEO are incredibly different. Although I work incredibly hard I understand the balance of work/life and prioritizing family and friends," Lopez said.

Lopez also described the tone of the film and why she agreed to join the project despite a busy schedule.

"The star also noted that the film is 'a classic romance, with modern edgier humor' so she said yes right away," Lopez said. "I was booked back to back with other projects, but I knew I had to do this movie, so we made it work," she added. "I think it's exactly what we all need right now."

She also praised her co-star Brett Goldstein, highlighting his approach to the role and on-screen presence.

"The siren said Goldstein 'brought an amazing calming and self assured energy' to his performance," Lopez said. She continued by describing his acting style and chemistry on set.

"'There's something very grounded and natural about him," she said. "He wasn't trying to play the romance or the comedy because he is hilariously funny in real life and incredibly charming and appealing, it all just felt so natural," Lopez said.

Goldstein also commented on how the project came together, revealing that the role was written with Lopez in mind.

He explained the inspiration behind the script in a production interview, "We started asking ourselves who the best rom-com star is, and without hesitation, we both said JLo," Goldstein said.

He added further details about the development process, "And within the space of a long train journey, we had the whole idea for the film. It's easy to write a rom-com when you have JLo in mind. She's the best at this stuff," Goldstein said.

Director Ol Parker also described the film's tone as more daring than typical romantic comedies, noting its edgier comedic approach.

Jennifer Lopez' Coachella debut

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez embraced a boho-inspired festival look at Coachella during her debut performance with David Guetta, according to Harper's Bazaar via AOL.

She wore a white floral maxi dress with a faux-fur jacket and cowboy accessories, blending Western style with her signature glam. For her stage set, she changed into a metallic bodysuit and thigh-high boots while keeping a few bold accessories.

Lopez shared on Instagram that her Coachella debut was a "special" moment and part of her "happy era," according to the report.