Alec Baldwin is speaking out strongly against Elon Musk after Musk criticized the casting of Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy in the upcoming film "The Odyssey."

The disagreement started online after Musk backed comments questioning why Nyong'o was chosen for the role of the mythological figure known for being "the most beautiful woman in the world." Musk agreed with critics and suggested the film's director was trying to avoid backlash over casting choices.

Musk's comments came after online criticism from pundit Matt Walsh, who wrote that "not one person on the planet actually thinks that Lupita Nyong'o is 'the most beautiful woman in the world.'" Musk responded to the post simply by saying, "True," and later added that filmmaker Christopher Nolan had "lost his integrity," according to Page Six.

The Tesla CEO also suggested that director Christopher Nolan was making casting choices to win awards rather than stay true to the story. He further questioned other casting decisions in the project, including reports involving actor Elliot Page.

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Alec Baldwin hits back at Elon Musk for criticizing Lupita Nyong'o's looks over her casting in The Odyssey

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Alec Baldwin didn't take kindly to Elon Musk disparaging Lupita...https://t.co/yEd9JBcQm8 — Επικαιρότητα - V - News (@VNews825817) May 17, 2026

Alec Baldwin Defends Lupita Nyong'o

Shortly after Musk's remarks spread online, Baldwin stepped in with a public defense of Nyong'o, posting a message directly addressed to the billionaire.

"Dear Elon... but she IS the most beautiful woman in the world...Alec," Baldwin wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the Oscar-winning actress, Yahoo reported.

His message quickly gained attention, with many interpreting it as a direct pushback against the idea that beauty can be judged in only one way. Baldwin did not expand further, but his short post made a strong statement in support of Nyong'o.

The controversy also added to the growing debate around "The Odyssey," which has faced other online criticism over its casting choices.

Musk separately commented on reports involving Elliot Page and other actors, saying the film industry was being influenced by political pressure rather than creative decisions.

Meanwhile, Nolan has not directly responded to Musk's comments, though he has previously defended his casting choices in interviews, including decisions to cast performers like rapper Travis Scott in the project.

Nolan explained that some choices were meant to reflect how ancient stories were passed down through spoken tradition, similar to modern music and rap.