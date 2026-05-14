Eminem was reportedly "terrified" of his ex-wife Kim Scott during their turbulent marriage, according to the rapper's former bodyguard, Byron Williams. Williams detailed a violent incident where Scott allegedly threw a lamp at Eminem on a tour bus, knocking him down.

Williams, who shared these claims in his 2008 book "Shady Bizzness", told Thrillist that Eminem, 53, stayed with Scott, 51, primarily out of fear she would take their daughter away. The couple married twice—first in 1999 before divorcing in 2001, then again in 2006, with a second divorce less than a year later.

Scott's recent legal troubles have brought renewed attention to their fraught history. In February 2026, Scott was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) and fleeing the scene after allegedly crashing into a parked vehicle with her son and his friends inside. She pleaded no contest on May 11 to the charges.

Per Ok! magazine, police reports described Scott as having glossy eyes, slurred/slowed speech, and lethargic demeanor, with a strong odor of alcohol at the time of her arrest. This is not her first DUI; she was charged similarly in 2017.

The former couple share three children, biological daughter Hailie Jade and adopted daughters Alaina Marie and Stevie Laine. Both Eminem and Scott have struggled with addiction and mental health issues. Scott has tried to kill herself many times. Eminem celebrated 18 years of sobriety in April 2026.

Scott has publicly criticized Eminem, accusing him of arrogance and infidelity during their relationship. Following their second divorce, she expressed pain over Eminem's song "Kim," which included harsh lyrics targeting her. Scott revealed in a 2007 interview how the performance of the song with a blow-up doll resembling her led to a suicide attempt.

Despite their troubled history, both continue to be public figures on issues of substance abuse, mental health, and family dynamics.

Meanwhile, according to Yahoo! Entertainment, Eminem is being defended by filmmaker John Waters against accusations of homophobia. Waters said Eminem is not homophobic, pointing to the rapper's longtime friendship with Elton John and the NSFW gold wedding gifts he gave Elton and his husband, David Furnish.

The article also revisits Eminem and Elton John's famous 2001 Grammy performance of "Stan" and notes that Eminem later expressed regret for using a homophobic slur in a 2018 diss track aimed at Tyler, The Creator.