Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Zahara Jolie marked a major life milestone this weekend when she graduated from Spelman College — but one detail from the ceremony quickly caught public attention.

During the graduation event in Atlanta, the 21-year-old was introduced as "Zahara Marley Jolie" while walking across the stage to receive her Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology, PageSix reported.

The moment, shared online in videos and photos from the ceremony, appeared to confirm that Zahara is no longer publicly using her father's surname, Pitt.

This is not the first time Zahara has used the name Jolie without Pitt attached. In 2023, while joining the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman, she introduced herself in a viral video by proudly saying, "My name is Zahara Marley Jolie."

At the time, many fans noticed the change and linked it to the ongoing family distance between Pitt and several of his children.

Zahara's graduation also highlighted the close bond she shares with her mother. Angelina has frequently supported her daughter during college events and proudly celebrated her journey at Spelman.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Zahara, 21, graduated from Spelman College with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology. https://t.co/Xj8LUYrgGZ pic.twitter.com/lUnSHCa4kn — E! News (@enews) May 18, 2026

Zahara Jolie Honors Mom in Speech

When Zahara first enrolled in 2022, the Oscar-winning actress wrote on Instagram, "Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year."

According to InStyle, just last month, Zahara publicly praised her mom during a sorority speech. "My mom and I have a unique, almost kindred relationship that can be hard to put into words," she said.

"I am grateful to have had a role model show me what it looks like to be a decent human being."

Several of Zahara's siblings have also reportedly stepped away from using Pitt as their surname in recent years.

Reports previously claimed that older brother Maddox Jolie stopped informally using Pitt years ago, while sister Vivienne Jolie was listed simply as "Vivienne Jolie" in a Broadway Playbill in 2024.

Daughter Shiloh Jolie also legally removed Pitt from her name after turning 18.

Although Brad Pitt has reportedly made efforts to reconnect with his children following his split from Angelina in 2016, sources have described the family relationship as strained.