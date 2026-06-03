Andy Cohen is stepping into 58 with celebration, friendship, and new romance buzz after being seen holding hands with Kevin Sobieski during a birthday night out in New York City.

The "Watch What Happens Live" host marked his birthday on Tuesday, June 2, with a dinner at Via Carota in the West Village. After the meal, Cohen and Sobieski were photographed walking together while holding hands, drawing attention as they left the restaurant.

Cohen, who wore a tan suit paired with a pink T-shirt, appeared relaxed during the outing. Sobieski, who works in portfolio operations, wore a black suit and gray button-up, PageSix reported.

The pair kept close as they made their way through the city streets after the dinner celebration. The birthday dinner came as Cohen also shared his special day online.

On Instagram Stories, he reposted birthday wishes from friends, including Amy Sedaris and Victoria Beckham, showing how many people reached out to celebrate him.

Bravo star Dolores Catania also joined in, posting a message praising Cohen's long-running impact on television. She wrote that while some people "make television," Cohen "makes history," and wished him continued happiness and success.

Andy Cohen holds hands with businessman Kevin Sobieski during NYC birthday outing https://t.co/VDsFoSttgW pic.twitter.com/aemdpanLSn — Page Six (@PageSix) June 3, 2026

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Cohen also marked the moment alongside close friend Anderson Cooper, whose birthday falls a day later on June 3. Cooper called Cohen his "Gemini twin" in return, highlighting their longtime friendship.

The outing with Sobieski comes as Cohen has spoken more openly in recent years about his dating life.

According to People, in a past interview on Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast, he shared that he has been "on some dates" and uses dating apps, saying his type is "all over" but comes down to "a vibe." He also said he values independence and confidence in a partner, explaining that he meets different kinds of people but is looking for someone he genuinely connects with.

A report from TMZ suggested Cohen and Sobieski have been dating for a few months, though neither has confirmed the relationship publicly. Representatives for Cohen have not commented on the sightings.

Cohen is a father of two children, and has often shared that balancing parenting and dating is part of his current life chapter.