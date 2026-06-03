Jennifer Lopez firmly denied rumors that she is romantically involved with actor Brett Goldstein during a spirited interview on NBC's "Today" show, pushing back against speculation that has followed the pair since the release of their new romantic comedy, "Office Romance."

According to HUFFPOST, Lopez and Goldstein appeared on the morning program on Tuesday to promote the Netflix film when co-host Savannah Guthrie raised questions about reports suggesting the two co-stars were dating off-screen.

The discussion stemmed from Lopez's recent appearance on Andy Cohen's show, where she described Goldstein as her favorite on-screen kiss. Guthrie referenced those comments before directly asking whether the dating rumors were true.

Lopez appeared visibly frustrated by the question and responded by pointing out that she is frequently linked romantically to colleagues and public figures whenever they are seen together.

"There's never a time where I'm seen with somebody or working with somebody where they don't try to put me with the person," Lopez said during the interview as reported by AOL.

Goldstein, best known for his role in the Emmy-winning series "Ted Lasso," attempted to lighten the mood with a joke, saying that standing near Lopez often sparks speculation. His comment drew laughter but did little to move the conversation away from the topic.

Guthrie continued pressing for a more direct answer, noting that Lopez had not explicitly said whether the rumors were true or false. She stressed again that the media frequently links her up with other celebrities without any basis for doing so.

The performer mentioned various examples of rumors that have been invented about other celebrities, adding that such assumptions are often made about her own personal life.

Towards the end of their discussion, Lopez stood firm on her defense and denied the claim that she should provide a more detailed answer. The conversation eventually shifted after Guthrie remarked that Lopez's status as a prominent and attractive public figure naturally fuels public curiosity.

When Guthrie made one final attempt to clarify Lopez's relationship status, the entertainer responded directly.

"Not dating," Lopez said. Goldstein immediately echoed her response, adding, "Correct."

The denial comes just days after Lopez appeared on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and discussed her personal life. During that interview, she confirmed that she is single and said she is enjoying her independence.

Lopez, whose high-profile relationships have long attracted public attention, told Kimmel that she is content with her current situation and has no immediate plans to pursue a new romance.

The exchange on "Today" quickly generated attention online, with fans debating whether Guthrie's questioning crossed a line or simply addressed a topic of public interest surrounding two of Hollywood's most talked-about stars.