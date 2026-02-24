Anderson Cooper's decision to leave CBS was reportedly influenced in part by conversations with close friend Andy Cohen.

According to a report from journalist Rob Shuter, he described months of internal network tensions leading up to the exit. The source says Cooper's departure was not simply a routine contract change.

Instead, sources claimed that as leadership shifts reportedly increased editorial oversight, Cohen encouraged Cooper to consider moving on.

"Andy absolutely told him it was time," one insider told the outlet. The source added that Cohen reportedly asked, "Why stay somewhere you're not wanted?"

Cohen has publicly criticized CBS in recent weeks. In one post, he wrote, "Listening too much to experts? WTF," and later described the network as "cooked" and "done."

According to the report, friends said Cohen believed Cooper was facing increasing constraints. "Andy felt Anderson was being squeezed out," a media source said.

"Segments were micromanaged. His judgment was second-guessed. It became untenable."

Another insider told the outlet that Cooper had built a long-standing reputation and deserved continued respect. "Anderson wasn't treated with the respect he'd earned over decades. Andy saw it clearly and told him to protect his legacy."

While CBS may characterize the move differently, those cited in the report suggested the decision was influenced by pressure rather than being purely voluntary. "He didn't just quit," one source said. "He was pushed — and Andy helped him see he deserved better."

Separately, Cooper told Variety that he would not be renewing his contract with "60 Minutes," thus ending his almost 20 years with the CBS news magazine.

Cooper, 58, became a part of the program in 2007.

Besides that, he pointed out that for about 20 years he had managed to balance his roles at CNN and CBS, but now his focus has changed.

"For nearly twenty years, I've been able to balance my jobs at CNN and CBS, but I have little kids now and I want to spend as much time with them as possible, while they still want to spend time with me."

Earlier this year, Cooper came close to re-signing with CBS after contract discussions but ultimately decided against renewing, according to Puck News.

He will be anchoring "Anderson Cooper 360°" on CNN, per THR, and will also continue as a host of The Whole Story, a weekly newsmagazine aired on the same network.

Family Priorities and Personal Life

Cooper has two sons, Wyatt, 4, and Sebastian, 3, with his former partner Benjamin Maisani. He has previously talked about how crucial have been support systems in his life.

During a 2020 appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Cooper said, according to E! Online, "I don't really have a family, so my friends have become my family." He described Maisani as "a great guy" and said, "I think it's good to have two parents if you can."

Cooper and Maisani co-parent their children and have described their arrangement as collaborative and steady.