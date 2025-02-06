Celebrity couple FL quarterback Josh Allen and actress Hailee Steinfeld appeared on the red carpet as an engaged couple for the first time at the NFL Honors event in New Orleans on Thursday.

The couple, both 28, got engaged in November 2024 and this was the first sighting of them both since the engagement was announced.

Hailee Steinfeld, who stars in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," wore a beautiful black velvet strapless gown with elegant black pointed-toe pumps.

She accessorized her look with a diamond choker, along with diamond stud earrings and her engagement ring.

Recently, Allen guided the Buffalo Bills to the AFC Championship game, where the Bills fell to the Kansas City Chiefs. He wore a black suit accented with a white button-down shirt and black tie.

Steinfeld said she was proud of Allen despite the Bills not making it to the Super Bowl. "To say the least, I am so proud of that man," she told E! News. "Everything he's done and everything that the team has done together, he is the hardest working person I know."

Allen and Steinfeld Engagement

On Nov. 29, Allen and Steinfeld announced their engagement on Instagram, sharing a romantic photo of Allen proposing to her surrounded by a bounty of pink and red roses. In May 2023, they first appeared to be linked after Allen seemingly split with Brittany Williams.

Since Allen proposed on November 22, fans have been eager to catch a glimpse of Steinfeld's engagement ring. At the awards ceremony, the couple's matching all-black outfits made her stunning ring even more noticeable.

Allen expressed his admiration for Steinfeld while talking about his attire for the NFL Honors. He mentioned to the AP, The only opinion that matters to me is my fiancée's. As long as she thinks I look good, I'm happy. That's all that counts."