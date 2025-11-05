"Pitch Perfect" star Hailee Steinfeld has given a rare glimpse into her marriage with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, talking about whether or not she wants to have kids.

The couple, who tied the knot in May 2025 in a beautiful ceremony in California, have been together for about two years. Steinfeld described her marriage to Allen as the fulfillment of a dream, saying she thanks the universe every day for finding her "soulmate" and feeling like she is becoming the person she had always wanted to be because of him.

The 28-year-old actress recently shared that life now "makes sense" and everything aligns perfectly with her husband by her side. She called Allen her "person" and emphasized the deep emotional connection they share. Allen, 29, also expressed how his marriage to the actress has been the most fulfilling time of his life and praised Steinfeld as an incredible star in both her career and personal qualities.

On the topic of children, Steinfeld was clear and enthusiastic. When asked about her thoughts on having kids, she responded with an emphatic "Of course," indicating that motherhood is definitely part of her plans for the future. However, she did not specify how many children she wants or the timeline for starting a family with Allen.

The couple lives near the Bills' practice facilities and Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, but Steinfeld often travels to New York City and Los Angeles for her acting and music commitments. Despite her busy schedule, she has managed to keep a low profile, occasionally attending Bills games.

Their wedding took place at a picturesque estate in Santa Barbara, California. Allen proposed in Malibu under an arch of pink and red roses, turning the moment into a romantic surprise despite Steinfeld joking that she had wanted to get married even before the proposal day. Their relationship has been marked by a strong, supportive love that both have publicly acknowledged.

Over the course of their time together, Steinfeld and Allen's marriage has been marked by mutual admiration, emotional growth, and clear plans for a family, reflecting a deep bond five months into their married life.