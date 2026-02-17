Shia LaBeouf was arrested in New Orleans during Mardi Gras after allegedly punching and headbutting two men outside a business in the French Quarter, police said.

New Orleans police said officers were called to a Royal Street business around 12:45 a.m. after reports that the actor was causing a disturbance and becoming increasingly aggressive inside the establishment.

Staff members and patrons tried to escort him out, but once outside, he allegedly struck one man multiple times with closed fists. Witnesses told police that LaBeouf initially left the area, only to return a short time later, appearing even more agitated, according to TMZ.

According to an incident report, LaBeouf then allegedly attacked the same man again, hitting his upper body, before turning on a second victim and punching him in the nose. Bystanders restrained the 39-year-old actor until officers arrived at the scene.

Police said LaBeouf was taken to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries and, after being released, was arrested on two counts of simple battery. He was later booked into a local jail; details about bail and a court date have not yet been made public, People reported.

The Mardi Gras arrest adds to a long history of legal and personal troubles for the "Transformers" and "Honey Boy" star, who has faced previous arrests and ongoing civil claims related to alleged abusive behavior. The latest incident also comes as new reports emerge about his private life with actress Mia Goth.

Multiple outlets, citing sources close to the couple, report that LaBeouf and Goth quietly separated nearly a year ago after a turbulent, on‑and‑off relationship that began in 2012. It is not yet clear whether the pair, who share a daughter born in 2022, have formally filed for divorce.

Reports say LaBeouf has been spending more time in the New Orleans area following the split to be closer to family. Representatives for LaBeouf and Goth have not publicly commented on the separation or his latest arrest, as per US Magazine.