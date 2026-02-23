Shia LaBeouf was seen enjoying a public night out in New Orleans over the weekend, just days after his recent arrest, drawing fresh attention to the actor's personal life and legal troubles.

The sighting came as he spent time at a bar near Bourbon Street, where witnesses and footage showed him sharing kisses and holding hands with an unidentified brunette, Daily Mail reported.

The appearance quickly became a talking point because it followed his Tuesday arrest tied to a physical altercation involving two men during Mardi Gras celebrations.

Authorities later charged him with two counts of simple battery after the incident, which reportedly left one person with a possible nose injury.

Police reports also referenced allegations that he used offensive language during the confrontation.

Woman who bailed Shia LaBeouf out of New Orleans jail during Mardi Gras speaks:



"Bailed my boy out and made triple that!" pic.twitter.com/cf1V4jTugI — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) February 22, 2026

Shia LaBeouf Spotted in High Spirits

Despite the controversy, LaBeouf appeared relaxed during the outing. According to Page Six, witnesses said the actor "was drinking and seemed a little tipsy, but in great spirits," as he spent time with the woman on a balcony overlooking the busy bar.

The pair were also seen smiling, whispering to each other, and dancing together, giving the evening a notably light tone compared with the serious headlines earlier in the week.

The public display also comes after reports that LaBeouf and his wife, Mia Goth, quietly separated nearly a year ago.

The couple, who married in 2016 after meeting on the set of "Nymphomaniac: Vol. II," share a young daughter. Sources previously indicated the split followed ongoing challenges in their relationship.

Following his release from custody, LaBeouf kept a relatively visible presence in the city. He was photographed running and later attempting to attend church on Ash Wednesday, suggesting a mix of routine and reflection after the arrest.

The actor, known for roles in "Transformers" and "The Peanut Butter Falcon," has faced repeated public scrutiny over the years, and this latest incident adds to a long list of headlines tied to his off-screen behavior.