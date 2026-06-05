Dorit Kemsley is opening up about her hopes for her estranged husband, PK Kemsley, as she promotes her new memoir "Unburdened." The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star says she wants the book to remind him of the love and history they once shared, even as their divorce moves forward.

According to ENews, speaking in interviews while promoting the memoir, Dorit said her main wish is for PK to remember the positive parts of their relationship.

"I really hope that it's gonna help remind him, really, of who him and I were, who we are, the love that we shared, the bond," she said. She added that their long relationship still matters to her, especially because they share two children, Jagger and Phoenix.

Dorit explained that moving past anger is important for their family. She said she hopes both of them can release negative feelings and focus on raising their children in a peaceful way.

"Let go of the resentments, the anger, the hurt," she said. "Really, at the end of the day, none of it matters."

Dorit Kemsley opens up about PK separation, and new book ‘Unburdened: A Memoir’ with VRT https://t.co/jfJjzvGolH — Virtual Reali-Tea by Page Six (@VRTpod) June 4, 2026

Dorit Kemsley Says PK Has Shown Little Interest

Dorit admitted that PK has shown little interest in her book so far. She said he has not congratulated her on the release and does not seem eager to read it. Even so, she believes the story inside "Unburdened" reflects their real connection and years together.

Dorit also shared that she doesn't know how PK will respond once he reads the memoir. "I don't really know," she said, explaining that his reaction may depend on his mindset, US Magazine reported.

"If he goes in with a mindset that's open and compassionate, I think that he'll be able to look at it in one way. If he goes in looking to pick on every little thing, then of course, he's not going to be happy." Still, she made it clear she is trying not to stress over his reaction.

Dorit said she has reached a place where she needs to focus on her own peace. "In order to be unburdened, I really need to not care," she said. She added that she is trying to enjoy her life and not let outside opinions affect her emotional well-being.

Dorit and PK separated in May 2024 after nearly nine years of marriage. Since then, their split has become more difficult, with both sides speaking publicly about challenges involving finances and their shared home.

Despite the tension, Dorit said she still believes there was a strong bond between them that is worth remembering.