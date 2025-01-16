"Basic Instinct" star Sharon Stone opened up about her celebrity neighbors Prince Harry. and Meghan Markle.

In a recent interview, the actress, who lives in Montecito, California, praised the couple for their dedication to their community.

"They didn't come here to live off of our community; they came here to be a part of our community," Stone said, as quoted by Hello!

She shared a story of a time when a friend witnessed Harry and Meghan crossing the street on their bicycles, stopping to wave at her while she sat at a red light.

"They're a part of our community," Stone added. "They've become a giving, caring, participating part of our community. They're not here to be like, 'Would you like to kiss my butt?'"

These days, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been busy providing assistance to those who have lost their homes due to the wildfires in Los Angeles.

They have been seen taking part in relief efforts and have reportedly opened up their home for friends who are in need.

Through their Archewell Foundation, the couple has generously donated and, in partnership with chef José Andrés' World Central Kitchen, distributed hot meals to the victims of the fires.

A source confirmed to Hello! that one of the organizations Prince Harry and Meghan have been supporting is the Altadena Girls Fire Recovery Fund.

Meghan donated clothing and beauty products during a day spent with the group, along with lunch for volunteers. She also met with families affected by the fires to lend her support.

Even though they have been living 90 miles north of Los Angeles, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are doing their part to aid their community in a time of crisis.

In a statement on Sussex's site, the couple said they remain dedicated to giving any help they can to those people whose lives have been affected by the fires.

"We are working with our Archewell Foundation to identify the most effective ways to assist our community during this challenging time," they said.