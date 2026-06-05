Internet personality Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia is questioning the official timeline of West Wilson and Amanda Batula's romance, calling parts of it "bulls–t" during a recent episode of her "Plan Bri Uncut" podcast.

The comments come as the "Summer House" stars continue to face public attention over when their relationship truly began.

West Wilson and Amanda Batula previously said they did not become intimate until after releasing a joint statement in March confirming they were dating. However, Brianna says she heard something different directly from West earlier.

"I know that they said they didn't hook up until after the joint statement," Brianna said on the podcast. "I don't know fo sho, but I'm throwing a f–king bulls–t. Let's just call it what it is. That was crazy for them to even act like that."

According to Yahoo, Brianna, 26, explained that West Wilson allegedly told her at the Super Bowl on February 8 that he and Amanda were already "a thing." The Super Bowl that year was played on February 9, placing the conversation just weeks before the couple publicly confirmed their relationship.

"West told me — and I've said it here before — that they were a thing," she recalled. "I can't remember exactly what he said, but he said, 'Me and Amanda are a thing.'"

Brianna Chickenfry calls “bullsh*t” on West Wilson and Amanda Batula’s relationship timeline as she recalls West telling her they were already together at the Super Bowl https://t.co/GfBluUIhtE pic.twitter.com/JtW3GySNMt — Reality Blurb (@RealityBlurb) June 4, 2026

Brianna Chickenfry Claims West Wilson Was 'Already a Thing'

Brianna clarified that West did not describe physical details at the time, only that they were romantically involved. Still, Brianna said the timing raises questions about the couple's public timeline.

"I didn't know the Ciara of it all," she added, referencing West's past connection with castmate Ciara Miller, who was previously close friends with Amanda, PageSix reported.

West Wilson and Amanda Batula went public with their relationship in March after Page Six reported they were in a "full-blown relationship." In their joint statement, the pair said they never intended to hide anything and needed time to process their feelings privately.

"It was never our intention to purposely hide anything," they wrote. "Given the complicated relationship dynamics involved and the scrutiny that comes with being on a reality show, we needed a little space to process things privately before speaking on it."

They also described their connection as something that grew from a long friendship and said they were careful to avoid hurting anyone involved.

Brianna, however, said on her podcast that the public explanation still doesn't match what she believes happened behind the scenes.