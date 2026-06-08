Luke Evans and his partner, Fran Tomas, brought elegance and excitement to the 2026 Tony Awards as they arrived together at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 7. The couple's appearance came during a milestone moment for Evans, who earned his first Tony Award nomination for his Broadway debut in "The Rocky Horror Show."

Evans, 47, stood out on the red carpet in a white double-breasted tuxedo paired with wide-leg trousers and a black bow tie. Tomas complemented the look in a classic black tuxedo featuring velvet lapels and matching black bow tie. Their coordinated outfits quickly drew attention as they posed for photos ahead of Broadway's biggest night.

The evening carried special significance for Evans. He received a nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for playing Dr. Frank-N-Furter in the revival of "The Rocky Horror Show."

The production has become one of the season's most celebrated musicals, earning nine Tony nominations, including Best Revival of a Musical, Best Choreography, and Best Scenic Design of a Musical, Just Jared reported.

Luke Evans Celebrates First Tony Nomination

The nomination marks a major achievement for Evans, who has long hoped to perform on Broadway. Before the show's opening, he shared his enthusiasm about taking on the iconic role.

"I've always wanted to do Broadway, I just didn't think I would be in stilettos and fishnets," Evans said with a laugh. "I am very excited about it."

The actor also spoke about the responsibility of portraying a character made famous by Tim Curry. According to People, Evans explained that his version of Frank-N-Furter would be unique while honoring the spirit of the beloved musical.

"It's a role I am very, very aware of," he said. "My version of Frank-N-Furter — which will be different and unique — is special."

Since beginning previews in March at Studio 54, The Rocky Horror Show has attracted strong attention from theater fans and continues its Broadway run through November. The production's success has helped introduce Evans to a new audience while showcasing his talents on stage.

The Tony Awards appearance also highlighted Evans and Tomas' enduring relationship. The couple, who have been together for four years, appeared relaxed and happy as they celebrated the actor's career milestone.

Alongside Evans, cast members Stephanie Hsu and Rachel Dratch also attended the ceremony with nominations of their own, further underscoring the production's strong showing this awards season.