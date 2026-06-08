Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke turned the 2026 Tony Awards into a stylish date night as they arrived together at Radio City Music Hall, just as Radcliffe's Broadway work continued to draw attention.

The 36-year-old actor is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for his role in "Every Brilliant Thing," keeping him in the spotlight on one of theater's biggest nights.

Daniel Radcliffe wore a blue-gray Todd Snyder tuxedo with silver lapels and a matching silver bow tie, while Erin Darke complemented him in a flowing navy dress paired with a silver purse. Their coordinated look gave the couple a polished, relaxed presence on the red carpet as cameras followed them into the 79th Annual Tony Awards.

Radcliffe's category is packed with strong competition, including Will Harrison, Nathan Lane, John Lithgow, and Mark Strong, making the race for Best Actor one of the night's most closely watched awards. His nominated performance comes from "Every Brilliant Thing," a heartwarming Broadway play that began previews at the Hudson Theatre in February, People reported.

The story follows a man reflecting on his life by listing small, meaningful joys that helped him through difficult times. What makes the production stand out is its heavy audience participation, with theatergoers reading lines, answering cues, and sometimes stepping onto the stage as part of the action.

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke look brilliant at the #TonyAwards. 😍 pic.twitter.com/jiUfA9FHap — E! News (@enews) June 7, 2026

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Daniel Radcliffe Calls Broadway Role 'Liberating'

Radcliffe has spoken warmly about how different this show feels compared to traditional acting. He described the experience of moving through the audience before performances as something that feels light and open.

"There's something really liberating about just running around and being like, 'Hey, I'm Dan. Nice to meet you,' " he said. He also noted that in everyday life, he usually tries to stay unnoticed in public, but the play gives him a chance to connect directly with people in a way he rarely experiences.

He previously won a Tony Award in 2024 for "Merrily We Roll Along," marking another milestone in his steady Broadway success.

According to ENews, Radcliffe also shared a lighthearted moment about fatherhood, joking that his 3-year-old son did not seem to miss him much during his Broadway run.

The comment added a relatable touch to an otherwise high-profile awards night, balancing fame with everyday family life.

Radcliffe and Darke's relationship began in 2012 when they met while filming "Kill Your Darlings," where they played love interests.