Aubrey Plaza made a memorable appearance at the 2026 Tony Awards, proudly showing her baby bump as she joined partner Chris Abbott on Broadway's biggest night. The couple attended the ceremony on June 7 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, drawing attention with their coordinated black outfits and shared excitement over a major milestone in their lives.

Plaza, 41, wore a floor-length black pinstripe gown and kept her look simple with minimal accessories. As photographers captured the moment, she gently cradled her growing bump. Abbott, 40, complemented her style in a black velvet jacket, white shirt, black tie, and black pants, People reported.

The appearance came just weeks after the couple confirmed they are expecting their first child together. Plaza first spoke publicly about her pregnancy during an April appearance on the "SmartLess" podcast.

"Well, there's a baby inside of me," Plaza said. She also shared her excitement about becoming a mother, adding, "I've always wanted to see what that's all about. It just seems so interesting, that whole thing."

As Aubrey Plaza and Chris Abbott await the birth of their first baby, the actress happily cheered on her boyfriend at the 2026 Tony Awards. https://t.co/kBE77NQfIg — Us Weekly (@usweekly) June 7, 2026

Chris Abbott Reflects on Tony Nomination

While Plaza's pregnancy was a highlight of the evening, Abbott also had reason to celebrate professionally. The actor earned his first Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for portraying Biff Loman in the revival of Arthur Miller's "Death of a Salesman."

Abbott recently addressed the baby news during an appearance on "Today with Jenna & Sheinelle." When asked if congratulations were in order, he joked, "I thought you meant for my Tony nom!"

According to US Magazine, after laughing, he acknowledged the exciting changes happening in his life and said, "That's very nice. Thank you very much. It's very exciting."

The couple's Tony Awards outing marked another public appearance following the opening of "Death of a Salesman" in April.

The production received nine Tony nominations, adding even more significance to the night for Abbott.

Plaza and Abbott have worked together before, including roles in the 2020 film Black Bear and the off-Broadway revival of "Danny and the Deep Blue Sea."