Britney Spears is facing renewed public attention after resurfaced police footage shows the pop star making explosive claims about her mother, Lynne Spears, during a 2026 DUI-related traffic stop.

According to Radar Online, Spears in the recording appears to tell California officers that her mother "killed a man on a bike" and questions why no legal action was taken. The comments were made while officers were speaking with her during a suspected DUI stop in Ventura County in March.

"Yes, sir, I know," Spears said in the video. "My mom actually killed a man on a bike... And nothing happened to her."

The remarks reference a long-documented 1975 incident in Kentwood, Louisiana, previously described in Lynne Spears' memoir "Through the Storm", in which she wrote that she accidentally struck and killed a 12-year-old boy while driving in rainy conditions. Lynne Spears has said she was never charged in the case.

Britney Spears also alleged in the footage that her mother had tried to kill her, though authorities have not confirmed any investigation into that claim.

The resurfaced video has reignited public discussion around the Spears family's history and Britney Spears' legal troubles. She later pleaded guilty to a reduced wet reckless charge stemming from the DUI stop and was sentenced to probation, alcohol education classes, and fines, according to court records and her attorney, Michael A. Goldstein, who said she accepted responsibility for her conduct.

Additional reporting from NJ highlighted unrelated developments in Britney Spears' wider professional circle, including tributes to songwriter Talay Riley, also known as Mark Orabiyi, who died at 35 after being found with fatal stab wounds in East London.

According to the report, Orabiyi had worked with major artists including Britney Spears, Dua Lipa, Khalid, and Zendaya, and earned recognition for co-writing tracks in the global pop and R&B scene. He was also credited with contributing to Grammy-winning work, including writing for "H.E.R.".

Police in London arrested multiple suspects in connection with the stabbing, though some were later released without charge, while one individual remained on bail pending further investigation.

The renewed attention on Spears comes amid ongoing public fascination with both her personal life and her extended network within the entertainment industry. Representatives for Britney Spears and Lynne Spears did not immediately respond to requests for comment.