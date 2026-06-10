Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt has officially filed a legal request to remove her father's last name, marking another major step in the ongoing name changes within the famous family.

According to court documents obtained on June 4, the 21-year-old asked the Los Angeles Superior Court to change her legal name from Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt to Zahara Marley Jolie. A court hearing is scheduled for September 28, where a judge will decide on the request.

Zahara signed the petition in late April, shortly before she graduated from Spelman College in Atlanta with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology. At the graduation ceremony in May, she also chose to go by "Zahara Marley Jolie," signaling her preference for her mother's surname in public life, ENews reported.

Her decision follows a pattern already seen in her family. Her sister Shiloh legally dropped "Pitt" from her name after turning 18 in 2024, and her brother Maddox also filed a request in 2026 to remove the surname, listing "personal" reasons. Other siblings have also used "Jolie" professionally or publicly in recent years.

Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara, 21, is 'legally removing' Brad Pitt's last name from hers https://t.co/g1RJBhbJCc — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) June 9, 2026

Court to Review Zahara Jolie-Pitt's Request

Zahara's filing comes years after Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie separated in 2016 and later finalized their divorce in 2024.

The former couple shares six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne.

A source told Page Six that the name change trend among the children reflects a "deliberate alienation campaign," adding it was "sad to see one parent successfully alienate" the children from the other.

Representatives for Pitt and Jolie have not publicly commented on Zahara's latest filing.

Zahara first showed her preference for the name change during her time at Spelman College, where she introduced herself using "Jolie" instead of "Jolie-Pitt." She later continued using it during her graduation events in May.

Brad Pitt's relationship with his children has reportedly remained strained since the divorce. While he has not publicly responded in detail to Zahara's filing, he has previously described the legal finalization of the split as "just something coming to fruition."