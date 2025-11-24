Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's long-running financial problems were laid out in full this week, as final divorce documents revealed the former couple owes more than $1.7 million in unpaid federal and state taxes.

The judgment, filed as part of their completed divorce, confirmed they owe $1.2 million to the IRS and over $500,000 to the California Franchise Tax Board.

According to the filing, each will be responsible for at least $600,000 of their federal tax bill, and the state tax debt will be split evenly.

The documents also showed several additional debts that have followed the pair for years.

Spelling and McDermott owe $37,000 to American Express and still carry an old balance with City National Bank from a six-figure loan that grew to nearly $400,000, NY Post reported.

Spelling's personal debts include $288,000 owed to a private individual, another $69,000 to an unnamed person, and just over $10,000 in unpaid medical bills.

McDermott carries his own financial burdens as well, including $22,000 in student loan debt and more than $20,000 in medical expenses.

BEHIND THE SCENES: The "90210" star and ex-husband Dean McDermott owe about $1.2 million to the IRS and more than $500,000 in unpaid taxes to the California tax board, according to the final judgement in the ex-couple's divorce. pic.twitter.com/u9CT99ehhz — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) November 23, 2025

Tori Spelling Gains Majority Custody of Five Children

The filing also references income information previously brought to the court.

According to PageSix, McDermott said Spelling's monthly earnings range from $3,000 to $75,000 "depending on the job."

He told the court that his own income dropped to $3,800 a month after work slowed "due to the SAG/AFTRA strikes and change in the industry," adding, "My acting and producing work has decreased drastically."

Spelling, 52, and McDermott, 59, announced their separation in June 2023 after 17 years of marriage. Spelling filed for divorce in March 2024, and the two reached a final agreement earlier this month.

They share five children: Liam, 18, Stella, 17, Hattie, 14, Finn, 13, and Beau, 8. McDermott also has an adult son, Jack, from a previous marriage.

The final judgment confirms joint legal custody, with Spelling having most of the physical custody.

Rather than using a traditional child-support arrangement, the parents will pay for the children's daily expenses separately when the kids are in their care. They will split costs such as healthcare and extracurricular activities.

As part of the settlement, Spelling was awarded full rights to "BH90210," meaning all future income from the reboot belongs to her alone.