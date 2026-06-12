Teresa Giudice's daughter, Milania Giudice, 20, was arrested and charged with simple assault in connection with a domestic violence incident on May 14, authorities confirmed.

Montville Township police said officers responded to a report of a dispute at a residence around 6:12 p.m. and later detained Milania after conducting an investigation at the scene. She was released pending court proceedings as the case moves forward in the legal system.

The incident has drawn public attention due to Milania's long-running role on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" and her well-known family background.

According to Montville Township Police Chief Andrew Caggiano, officers arrived after receiving a call about a reported dispute. The investigation resulted in a summons complaint charging Milania with one count of simple assault, which is classified as a disorderly persons offense under New Jersey law.

According to US Magazine, in an official statement, Caggiano noted, "She was released pending her next court appearance.A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law."

Officials have not released further details, and parts of the complaint remain confidential.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice's daughter Milania Giudice was arrested after an alleged assault last month. Link below for details. https://t.co/NriAxUrEGP pic.twitter.com/XYo7eOE2mH — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) June 11, 2026

Milania Giudice Case Stalls After No Plea at May Hearing

Court records show Milania was scheduled to appear on May 19, but no plea was entered during that hearing, Page Six reported. The matter has not yet reached a resolution, and no additional court outcomes have been announced publicly.

Milania is the daughter of Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice, and she grew up in front of Bravo cameras as part of the RHONJ cast. Over the years, viewers have watched her transition from a child known for outspoken moments into a college student building her own identity. She currently attends the University of Tampa, where she studies advertising and public relations.

In the days following the incident, Milania remained active on social media. She posted a TikTok video on the same day she was allegedly involved in the dispute, later returning to Instagram to celebrate her mother's birthday with a personal message. She did not publicly address the arrest.