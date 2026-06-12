Lindsay Arnold has welcomed her first baby boy with husband Sam Cusick, marking a joyful new chapter for the family of five.

The "Dancing With the Stars" alum, 32, announced the arrival of her third child on Thursday, June 11, sharing the happy news on Instagram alongside photos taken in the hospital. In the post, Arnold introduced her newborn son and expressed deep gratitude for the moment.

"Baby boy is here and we are so grateful and so in love #babyboy #birth #csection," she wrote, revealing that she delivered via C-section, US Magazine reported.

In the photos, Arnold can be seen smiling while holding her newborn wrapped in a soft blue beanie, while her husband Sam Cusick stands beside her, later holding their baby boy for the first time. The images captured a quiet, emotional moment as the couple officially became parents of three.

The announcement quickly drew warm reactions from friends and fellow dancers. "He's here!!!! CONGRATULATIONS you guys!! So happy for you!" wrote Emma Slater in the comments, celebrating the news with excitement.

Arnold and Cusick, who married in June 2015, are already parents to two daughters, Sage and June. The couple welcomed Sage in November 2020 and June in May 2023, and they previously shared that they were excited but emotional about preparing for a baby boy this time around.

“DWTS” alum Lindsay Arnold and hubby Sam Cusick have welcomed their third child and first son! 👶💙 https://t.co/zFiaO5Kdzo — ExtraTV (@extratv) June 12, 2026

Lindsay Arnold Opens Up About Pregnancy Journey

According to People, they first revealed they were expecting their third child in November 2025, posting sonogram photos and writing, "BABY CUSICK #3 IS ON THE WAY. We could not feel more blessed, grateful and excited."

During her pregnancy, Arnold was open with fans about both the joy and challenges she experienced. She shared that she had dealt with a condition known as a subchorionic hematoma in past pregnancies, which caused early bleeding and concern. Still, she reassured followers that things had been manageable this time.

Despite feeling tired in the afternoons, Arnold said she stayed active when possible and focused on maintaining a positive mindset. She described the experience as "not 100 percent" easy, but also far from overwhelming.

In December 2025, the couple revealed they were expecting a boy, a moment Arnold said was especially emotional for their family. She also shared her husband's reaction when they learned the news, recalling his excited "YESS!!!!!!" and describing him as a proud girl dad ready for a new role.