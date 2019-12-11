5 Long-lasting Matte Lipsticks From Amazon You Should Have For 2020

How do you know which lip product will stick around all day?

Mattes are usually the type of lipstick consistency you should go for. Depending on the formula, once you put matte lipstick on your lips, it will stay there for up to 24 hours.

Here are some of our top 5 long-lasting matte lipsticks. All of these are available on Amazon.

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick - Pillow Talk

The shade is a universally flattering lipstick that has become one of the most frequently mentioned make up products and most-loved lipsticks in social media, even celebrities like Olivia Culpo, Emma Roberts, and Alexa Chung.

It's on the lighter side of medium, it's a rose beige with a soft matte finish and will flatter different types of skin tone and hair color.

If you're light to medium skin, this will add some flush to your lips, giving it a more natural look. It won't scream "I'm wearing a nude lipstick" type of product. It will just make your lips look full, juicy, and flushed.

A plus is that most Charlotte Tilbury lipsticks are non-drying.

1 Pillow Talk lipstick is sold every 2 minutes!

Too Faced Melted Matte

First released in 2017, these liquid lipsticks have a creamy liquid formulation that sets to a complete matte and smudge-proof finish. It's so pigmented that with just one quick swipe, you'll be able to get full, opaque coverage that would last you the entire day.

The formula contains hydrating hyaluronic acid, avocado oil, and vitamin E for a smooth texture and hydration.

These have the same sponge tip you're familiar with, and it's on a wand rather than on the tube itself, giving you a precise application because since it's extremely pigmented.

They also have fun shades that you won't see in most brands.

Maybelline SuperStay 24 2-Step Liquid Lipstick Makeup

If you're looking for an all-day, literally all-day wear lipstick, this one is the one to go for.

These liquid lipsticks are pigmented, vibrant, long-lasting. It is a dual-ended tube with the built-in applicator on one end for the lip color and a twist-up for the lip balm on the other.

Some reviews boast that after 18 hours of wear, the color neither cracked or flaked. For its price, you're already getting a bang for your buck.

The trick to make it work is to wipe off the excess on the applicator. Don't apply with thick coatings or more after the lip product has dried. Doing this would cause flaking.

MAC Lipstick - Whirl

Are you looking for the perfect everyday lipstick? The MAC Whirl is a popular and versatile rosy-brown shade with a matte finish.

It's one of the new shades MAC released in the past few years, it quickly became a cult classic, and that's for a good reason.

It was once a lip version that one sure Kylie Jenner revealed is one of her go-to lip liner shades. Caitlyn Jenner has also included this shade in her second MAC collection.

Most MAC lipsticks have matte finishes, so if you have dry lips, make sure to prep your lips before applying.

Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipsticks

Before your favorite liquid lipsticks were created, Kat Von D is one of the pioneers of liquid lipsticks. It gained a lot of following over the past couple of years.

Until now, many people are still purchasing this particular product from the brand.

What people love about KVD liquid lipsticks are its colors. There's one for everyone, no matter what their complexion or tastes are.

The formula is supersaturated, which means it won't really take much product to make your lips pop.

One reason why this is such a cult-fave is that it doesn't dry instantly, which means you have time to fill in your lips and adjust the application when needed.

