Keanu Holiday! 'Matrix 4' To Be Released on The Same Day as 'John Wick 4'

Fans showed their love and support for Keanu Reeves in the most special way, as they set a holiday in 2021 that is solely dedicated to the actor.

Rumors spread about Reeves joining the Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans have also been talking about how Reeves might get to be the actor in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" next to Benedict Cumberbatch.

Moreover, DC is reportedly trying to cast the actor back for the sequel of "Constantine." However, whatever role he might receive in the future, Reeves' schedule is undoubtedly full-packed as of this moment.

However, it is interesting to note that his sci-fi film "The Matrix 4" and hitman thriller "John Wick: Chapter 4" will land on theaters on the same day.

Keanu Reeves' Day

Earlier this year, people expected that the reboot of "Matrix" and release of "The Continental" (another John Wick spin-off series about the place where international assassins gather) would not be premiered until the release of "John Wick Chapter 4."

However, Warner Bros. announced on Wednesday that "The Matrix 4" took over the slot for "Akira," which they formerly set to hit cinemas on May 21, 2021 -- the same day Lionsgate will be releasing the fourth installment of the "John Wick" movie franchise.

Since Keanu will star in both movies, fans dubbed May 21, 2021 as the "Keanu Reeves' Day" to commemorate the event.

Nonetheless, some fans are still expecting Lionsgate to move the premiere of their film since they assume that "The Matrix" franchise will be more successful than "John Wick." Its predecessor trilogy earned more than $1.6 billion worldwide, which was more than half a million difference compared to the hitman movie.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. has not yet confirmed if the new Matrix film will be "a direct sequel" to its forerunner. But whatever it may be, fans still want to see two Keanu's masterpieces in one day.

More Projects For Keanu

Aside from "Matrix 4" and "John Wick 4," the 55-year-old actor will also be producing a female-led spin-off of "John Wick."

Together with Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Chad Stahelski as co-producers, Keanu is set to work on the spin-off movie "Ballerina." They tagged the film as a new action film about a ballerina who also grew up to be an assassin.

The said character is looking for revenge after the murder of her family. She is a product of the same academy where fans met John Wick for the first time. The character's training hub was already showed during "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum," but that is only what the viewers know so far.

The decision to create a female John Wick spin-off film was first announced in 2017. According to Variety, the current action script by 25-year-old Shay Hatten, who is the same writer behind the previous John Wick film, is being compared to the 1990's "La Femme Nikita."

Hatten worked on the script while also doing business for Robert Downey Jr.'s Team Downey. Lionsgate also started the project by getting a 'yes' from Basil Iwanyk, John Wick's franchise producer.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles