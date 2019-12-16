Maddison Brown Too Insecure To Marry Liam Hemsworth - But Why?

Will Maddison Brown retract from his previous statement that she cannot marry any of the Hemsworths?

Brown became the first person to be seen with Liam Hemsworth months after his split with Miley Cyrus. The two were seen romantically strolling around while holding hands -- almost inseparable -- after enjoying their meals at The Flower Shop Bar in West Village.

Liam's New Love

The mystery girl of Hemsworth is currently taking part in a reboot of "Dynasty," a 1980s soap opera. Maddison plays the role of a woman named Kirby Anders, who was framed for arson and sent away when she was still a child.

Per People, a source exclusively revealed that Brown's friends introduced her to Hemsworth this year. Though they only met for the first time not too long ago, they already established a great relationship after a couple of weeks.

"Both being Aussies, their love for the beach and the fact that they share careers has bonded them. They are a very cute couple," the People source said.

In addition to the report, E! News photographed Hemsworth and Brown both smiling together on the subway before they were spotted in the village.

All the smiles turned into a kissing session with the actress as captured by Daily Mail, with Brown's arms wrapped around Hemsworth's neck. The heated scene ended up with them carrying a traffic cone.

Why Not Marry?

However, the "Dynasty" actress already publicized that she does not want to marry any of the Hemsworth brothers before the recent dating rumors came into the spotlight.

In her interview in "F**k, Marry, Kill" last June, Brown said that she fancies Hemsworth. During the game, she playfully answered that she would f-k the Hemsworth brothers at the same time. But she also opened up about her thoughts on marrying any of them.

"I couldn't marry them. I'm too insecure. I would be like, 'You're too attractive. You are never allowed to leave the house,'" Brown said.

Though it was just a game back then, there is still a huge possibility that their relationship will go further soon since Liam is just taking everything slow.

Brown Wants to Keep It Low, Too

The "Dynasty" actress went to an interview with Daily Telegraph-Austalia where the she was asked about her relationship status.

Brown chose to laugh the question off and told the reporter that she has rules. She refused to answer the question since she does not want to talk about her personal life.

Maddison then shifted the topic and told the interviewer that she does not want fame or attention, as she only cares about her work.

"As a model or as an actor when you are successful in those industries, fame eventually becomes a part of it and so I just see it as being part of the job, but it's never been something that I've outwardly pursued," Brown clarified.

For what it's worth, Brown is one of the actresses who likes keeping it low. Unfortunately for her, she will likely be under the spotlight more now with her relationship with Hemsworth.

