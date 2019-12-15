5 Best Concealers in Amazon To Cover Eye Bags, Dark Circles in 2020

If "sleep is for the weak" has always been your motto in life, then chances are, you have also been dealing with dark undereye or dark circles for most of your life. If tired and dull under eyes has always been a part of your look, then maybe it is time to change and welcome the new year with bright eyes?

Both men and women are prone to having dark circles under the lower eyelids. Although fatigue and lack of sleep are the most common causes of dark circles or eye bags, Healthline suggests that ageing, eye strain, allergies, dehydration, sun exposure and genes can also be the culprit for dark under eyes.

We know how Panda eyes scan affect our confidence sometimes. So instead of hiding those beautiful eyes under glasses, better try concealing those dark circles with the best and brightest eye concealers in the market.

Below are some of the top-selling products in Amazon that you should eye on to end that dark circles suffering.

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser

With its affordable price of $6 and quality performance, it is no wonder why beauty bloggers are going crazy over this Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser. Hailed as America's number one concealer in 2018, this holy grail item delivers its promise of concealing tired-looking eyes and magically erases dark circles in an instant.

Aside from hiding the result of your late-night shenanigans, this product also serves as a treatment concealer, which means, it will eventually reduce dark circles and redness with regular use.

Tarte Creaseless Concealer

This product can be a little intimidating for the price of $33.50, but it is surely worth every dollar as a bit of amount comes a long way.

Tarte takes pride in its vegan full-coverage concealer, which promises to cover your eyes' imperfection without any issues of looking chalky, cakey or mask-feel.

Makeup enthusiasts swear that Tarte Creaseless Concealer is not just smooth, but surprisingly blendable without drying the skin.

L.A Girl HD Pro-Concealer

Avoid getting photographed with white flashbacks under your eye by choosing the right shade. This will not be a problem with L.A Girl's HD Pro-Concealer over 30 shades that will suit every skin tone.

This highly-pigmented and long-wearing concealer does not just cover dark circles, but it also help minimizes fine lines and blends perfectly with your skin tone.

Neutrogena Healthy Skin 3-in-1 Concealer for Eyes

This product does not only cover your Panda eyes, reduce puffiness, and erases fine lines, but it also protects the skin from the sun as it contains SPF 20.

And did we also mention that it is waterproof? Healthy skin it is! It is also available in four shades and is 100% safe for contact lens wearers.

It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye

This product is famous for being "expression proof," meaning it does not crease regardless if you laugh, cry, or frown while wearing it.

For only $18.24, you can already have this award-winning concealer that provides full coverage and makes the skin look airbrushed.

