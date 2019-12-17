Prince Andrew May Turn Princess Beatrice's Wedding Into A Circus With This

After stepping down from his royal duties last month following his controversial interview about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew will not step away from one other duty he was destined to do -- and that is to be a father.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Prince Andrew will not allow the controversy to get in the way of walking his daughter, Princess Beatrice, down the aisle in her upcoming wedding because he is "utterly devoted" to her and his other daughter, Princess Eugenie.

The royal is determined to follow the tradition, just as he did when his daughter Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank in October 2018.

Queen Elizabeth II has also approved the wedding date, which is before her beloved Royal Ascot. The ceremony is expected to be in June. Whether or not it will be a grand wedding, nobody knows, but according to royal expert Joe Little, "By royal standards, it'll be a relatively low-key wedding."

The couple has initially been planning to wed at The Guards' Chapel at St. James' Park, but that is now officially off the table.

According to The Daily Mail's source, given Prince Andrew's position as the honorary Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, the venue was believed to have been a perfect fit. However, it appears now an unlikely choice.

"Only three weeks ago, friends were expecting to watch Bea walk down the aisle at The Guards Chapel, but that location is now looking unlikely. Poor Beatrice," the source said.

According to recent reports though, the couple will likely find a relatively private chapel or marry in Prince Andrew and Fergie's garden to avoid the public.

Royal expert Christopher Warwick said that if they wanted or were talked into a small wedding, All Saints Chapel would be perfect because of its location, which is in the Royal Lodge area.

The All Saints Chapel is a small Grade II listed church where members of the Royal Family attend. It is located just a few minutes away from the Royal Lodge.

Entertainment Tonight's source told the publication that the entire royal family is going to put on a "brave face" because "they love him; he's family."

Numerous reports also surfaced that Princess Beatrice cancelled her engagement party following the disastrous interview, in which Prince Andrew claimed he had "no recollection of ever meeting" Virginia Roberts Giuffre -- who alleged she had sex with the Prince when she was 17 years old.

Princess Bea and her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have reportedly already sent out the invitations for the engagement party, which was due to take place at Chiltern Firehouse on Wednesday, December 18.

However, it is believed the party had been cancelled as it is thought to be "far too high-profile given the sensitive time the family is going through."

A source told Entertainment Tonight that everyone right now is concerned about Princess Bea.

"She deserves to have the wedding she wants, and the public is going to go nut s because of her father," the source furthered.

It was also reported that the couple would not use any taxpayer funds for their wedding day and instead will pay for the event privately.

