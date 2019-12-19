Prince Harry Harming Royal Family With This!

Is it really not ideal to have a royal member who leads only with the heart?

This year, indeed, has been so cruel for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who have received nothing but criticisms from the media and haters alike. The negative image they have continues to follow them, even when they are out of the public eye.

The Toughest Battle Yet

U.K. Tabloids The Daily Mail and Mail On Sunday became the center of attention after publishing their interview with Markle's father and parts of the letters written by Meghan herself before her wedding. Prince Harry then quickly took action and filed a lawsuit against the tabloids for breaching the Data Privacy Act of 2018 (or the General Data Protection Regulation in Europe).

In Nov. 2019, the Sussexes continued their battle with U.K. tabloids, dropping more damaging bombs to their detractors through some newly released court claims.

The document tackled several derogatory statements by Daily Mail and Mail On Sunday, including the exploitation of Markle's father Thomas and tracking him down in Mexico. They also disproved the publications' claims about Meghan's baby shower, her relationship with her mom Doria Ragland, and more made up issues about her and Prince Harry.

Among the falsified stories which involved Prince Harry's name stated that the expenses made on the renovations of their home, Frogmore Cottage, was charged to the taxpayers.

Protecting Markle Means Putting Royal Family in Danger

Even when they were still dating, Prince Harry released a statement through the Royal Family's Communications Secretary to defend his then-girlfriend.

Prince Harry was worried about Markle's safety during that time and he felt upset for not being able to protect her.

"It is not right that a few months into a relationship with him that Ms. Markle should be subjected to such a storm," the statement said. "He knows commentators will say this is 'the price she has to pay' and that 'this is all part of the game'. He strongly disagrees. This is not a game - it is her life and his."

Prince Harry's last statement this year was particularly written directed to the U.K. tabloids in pursuit of defending Markle again.

According to the Duke of Sussex, he cannot allow his wife to fall victim to the "same powerful forces" that led to his mother's death. What his mother has lived through is something that he is currently protecting Markle from.

"I've seen what happens when someone I love is commoditized to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces," Prince Harry said.

Markle has become a victim of "ruthless campaigns" from the said tabloids over the past years. But Prince Harry's way to safeguard her might cause damages to the Royal Family.

Emotions a Threat to The Royal Family?

Ever since royal watchers noticed that Prince Harry always uses his heart both in leading people and protecting his family, they became worried that he might have made the situations even worse.

In their opinion, the statements the duke released over the past years were all from a "personal standpoint" since he was too overwhelmed with everything.

Also, they thought that it would have been better if he just kept his feelings to himself and let the monarchy handle the issues.

So when the royal couple decided to take a six-week break from their royal duties, it made the watchers feel at ease since Prince Harry finally chose the best option that would benefit them.

