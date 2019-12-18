A Diva in The Making? 'Star Wars' Star Adam Driver Walks Out of Interivew

Right now, "Marriage Story" on Netflix is the most talked-about film of 2019. The drama stars Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, as Nicole and Charlie respectively. They are a couple that is going through a complicated separation and divorce.

Driver, who stars not only in the Netflix film but also in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," reportedly had a diva moment when he walked out of an interview with NPR's "Fresh Air" with Terry Gross.

According to the Daily Beast, the 36-year-old star was not happy and left mid-interview after the talk show played a clip of the actor singing a rendition of "Being Alive," one of the most memorable scenes from Noah Baumbach's film.

In that scene, Driver's character does a melancholy solo performance of Sondheim's original after finalizing the terms of his divorce. It was a sad moment that took place in a bar and is meant to convey a yearning for the closeness of a romantic relationship.

Executive Producer of "Fresh Air," Danny Miller talked to Variety and said, "We don't understand why he left. We were looking forward to the interview. Terry thinks he's a terrific actor. He was a great guest when he was on the show in 2015, so we were disappointed that we didn't have a new interview to share with our listening about 'Marriage Story.'"

He added that they knew to base from the previous interview that the actor does not enjoy listening back to clips of his movies. But he was prompted to remove his headphones while the singing clip played.

"So Terry invited him to take off his headphones while we played back the 20-second clip, and that tour engineer in New York would cue him to put his headphones back on after the clip ended. We also did this during our 2015 interview.," Miller explained.

However, it is a different story this time.

The Executive Producer claimed that after the clip was done, they were informed by their engineer that he had walked out of the studio and left the building.

"We still don't understand why Adam Driver chose to leave the interview at that point," Miller added.

In an article by The New Yorker, Driver's aversion to watching himself on screen is described as a "phobia." In the interview, he recalled feeling like he had to vomit during a 2015 screening of his "Star Wars" film.

In a 2015 interview with Howard Stern, Driver vowed to stop watching his films because he "saw all the mistakes and the things he wished he could change but couldn't because it's permanent."

People had a lot to say about what happened.

Perez Hilton voiced out his opinion, saying that Adam Driver is such a diva. He claimed that he could not have listened to the clip if he does not like hearing his voice.

One person commented, "Well, if he can't stand to watch himself, then I won't waste my time watching him either."

Another person said, "If he has anxiety about hearing himself, acting is probably not for him."

Jameela Jamil said that he was not rude but just anxious. She added that if the man has anxiety or phobia, then "let him do whatever he needs to do" since "being a famous actor doesn't mean you don't have mental health needs just like everyone else."

