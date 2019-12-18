Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Found 'Too Violent' For Release, Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison

Tekashi 6ix9ine pleaded guilty to nine counts of felony, which would put him in prison for the rest of 2020.

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was a former member of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. Despite his cooperation with authorities and pleading guilty to nine counts of felony charges, the rapper will still be sent to prison for two years. An early release is possible in exchange for good behavior.

The Sentence

The 23-year-old rapper presented himself before Judge Paul A. Engelmayer of the Federal Court in New York on Wednesday. The judge has sentenced Daniel Hernandez, the rapper's name in real life, to 24 months of prison with credit to the 13 months he has served.

Tekashi will also be under five years of supervised release and will need to give 300 hours of community service and a fine of $35,000.

According to multiple news outlets, Tekashi's testimony against his former gang members has been extremely useful as evidence for a conviction. However, according to the report released by The New York Times, Judge Engelmayer found the rapper's conduct "too violent" for an early release.

The Judge opened his statement by saying that if Mr. Hernandez came in expecting to be released, he would only be disappointed. However, he said that the rapper was wise enough to cooperate with the authorities during the investigation. The judge added that his cooperation will definitely result in more years of liberty.

According to the "Inner City Press," who was inside the courtroom during the reading of the sentence, the judge told the rapper that the worst part is over. "You have learned the hard lesson here," Judge Engelmayer told Tekashi.

Ahead of the sentencing, Tekashi wrote a letter to Judge Engelmayer to apologize for the crimes he had been involved in because he was a member of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. The rapper wrote that there was no excuse for the crimes he committed with his gang and emphasized that his incarceration has given him time to reflect on his actions and the foolish decisions he has made in life.

The Reflection

In the letter, Tekashi added that he was aware that he was not a victim in all these because his actions contributed to what happened. He continued by asking an apology to the victims who were affected by his actions.

The 23-year-old hip hop artist also addressed his fans by saying that they have been misled because his actions were not good examples for them. And finally, he closed the letter by apologizing to his family. He said that the courtroom mess has put them in a difficult situation and for that, he was sincerely sorry.

The rapper was known for his album "Day69: Graduation Day" and the hit song "Fefe," a collaboration with Nicki Minaj. He pleaded guilty on all nine counts of felony charges on January 23 of this year.

As part of the plea agreement, Tekashi had to admit that he was a member of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang since the fall of 2017. His plea also had him to admit that he hired a fellow gang member to shoot at Chief Keef in June of 2018. He admitted to doing all these in order to increase his own standing as a member of Nine Trey.

According to Page Six, Tekashi also pled guilty to several other federal felonies, including firearms charges, racketeering conspiracy, and even narcotics trafficking.

Amidst all these, Tekashi remains hopeful that he can start anew when he comes out after serving his sentence. Everyone around him hopes he won't go back to his old ways too.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles