Princess Beatrice Excludes Prince Andrew in Star-Studded Engagement Party

Princess Beatrice finally threw her engagement party, but her father Prince Andrew was nowhere to be found.

Earlier this month, the royal princess reportedly canceled her supposed party on Dec. 18 at Chiltern Firehouse in London due to the burning hot issues surrounding Prince Andrew.

Per US Weekly, rescheduling it was Princess Beatrice's way to protect her father from the paparazzi who are expected to stand around the venue just to get pictures of him.

"Bea has had to change the date of her engagement party at the Chiltern Firehouse because of fears there will be too many photographers outside - looking for Prince Andrew," an insider told the Mail on Sunday.

Since the 31-year-old bride-to-be feared that the issue will instensify, she reportedly planned for an intimate gathering with her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at a close friend's crib instead.

Prince Andrew Uninvited?

Princess Beatrice and her fiancé finally pushed through their engagement party though, and some royal members attended the celebration. However, Prince Andrew's absence overshadowed them all.

To give light to Prince Andrew's nonappearance, a source exclusively told the Daily Mail that the Duke of York did not want to attend his daughter's engagement party since the issues surrounding him are still fresh.

Moreover, the duke also took note that the attendees might face "abuse or embarrassment" if he attends. Though he planned to visit Beatrice's party together with Fergie, things turned more toxic after his ugly BBC interview.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of York, Eugenie and Robbie Williams still made it there to personally wish the princess a good life ahead.

Instead of royalties, the party was mostly attended by stars, including Ellie Goulding, Dexter Fletcher and Robert De Niro.

Prince Andrew's Reigning Demise

Prince Andrew released an official statement regarding his decision to withdraw from his royal duties, as posted on his Twitter account through the Royal Communications.

The consequences of his BBC interview, which affected not only the Royal Family but also his corporate partnerships with various sponsors and charities, finally became clear to him.

"Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the unforeseeable future, and she has given her permission," the statement read.

Prince Andrew admitted that he realized that the "circumstances relating to his former association with Jeffrey Epstein" has become a "major disruption" to him and the royal family, Moreover, in the statement, he sounded like a whole different person compared to his character and tone during the one-on-one tell-all discussion with BBC.

In the same statement, Prince Andrew expressed his sympathy towards the victims, which he failed to do in the interview.

The resignation comes after Prince Andrew's BBC interview where he received backslash for agreeing to what turned out to be a TV interrogation about him and the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, and for telling lies throughout the said interview.

The Duke of York denied sexual impropriety and his ties to the pedophile Epstein, who took his life at the age of 66 even before facing his sex-trafficking charges.

Prince Andrew once again denied the claims made by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who reportedly became a sex slave of the now-deceased Epstein. Giuffre revealed that she was forced to have sex with politicians, businessmen, and Prince Andrew, which became the most-talked matter related to trafficking cases.

